Resorts World Las Vegas Subject of Regulatory Probe Over Restaurant Dispute

Posted on: April 22, 2022, 08:20h.

Last updated on: April 22, 2022, 11:12h.

Resorts World Las Vegas is the subject of an investigation being conducted by the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB). The probe is in relation to a San Diego man’s allegations that an eatery inside the Strip property is at least partially owned by a convicted felon.

Tacos El Cabron outside Resorts World Las Vegas. The taco spot is accused of being owned by a convicted felon, allegations that are raising eyebrows among officials at the Nevada Gaming Control Board. (Image: Foursquare)

The Nevada Independent broke the news earlier this week. The story claimed that Brandon Sattler, a San Diego citizen who has frequented Las Vegas for decades and Resorts World since its June 2021 opening, brought damning claims against Resorts World and its president, Scott Sibella.

The state gaming regulator confirmed to The Nevada Independent that it’s investigating the raised allegations. The claim is that Tacos El Cabron inside the resort is owned by David Stroj. Stroj is a convicted felon whose charges include illegal bookmaking.

Tacos El Cabron was established in 2017 in San Diego’s downtown Gaslamp market. Along with its Resorts World location, Tacos El Cabron has a location near the UNLV campus.

Nevada gaming law does not prevent convicted felons from working as employees inside casinos. But it does prevent such lawbreakers from owning enterprises inside casinos for a certain period following their convictions. Anyone who holds a 5% or more ownership in business inside a casino must become licensed for its operation through the NGCB.

Stroj told the Independent that his father owns the taco joint, and he has no stake in the business.

Casino Denies Wrongdoing

Along with Sattler’s allegation that a convicted felon is running a restaurant inside Resorts World Las Vegas, the San Diego man claims Sibella has lied before the NGCB. Sattler alleges that he was “a friend” with Sibella, a relationship that the casino president denied before the NGCB.

Resorts World banned Sattler from the casino in January of this year after his bankruptcy fraud case was made public. Sattler soon after levied the allegations against Resorts World.

Prior to November 30, 2014, I would say he’s a friend,” Sattler said in his deposition regarding Sibella. “We’ve partied … we did drugs together, drank together … went out to eat together. We probably had sex with multiple women at the same time.

“We did a lot of different things together. But after that point, I’d say we were just acquaintances,” Sattler told the state.

Sibella says that’s nonsense. The longtime gaming executive who previously worked for MGM Resorts claims he met Sattler only twice.

“He’s been a customer for 20 years. I don’t know him from Adam,” Sibella countered. In a prepared statement, the casino said Sattler’s claims are “maliciously false and unfounded.”

Registry Details

According to filings with the Nevada Secretary of State, Tacos El Cabron is owned by Abyan Properties 2 Las Vegas, LLC. Peter Stroj, David Stroj’s father, is listed as the managing partner of the business.

Resorts World said in a statement that the casino did its due diligence in probing the ownership structure of Tacos El Cabron. But if an ownership arrangement that was not disclosed is discovered, “We will act immediately to ensure full compliance with all gaming authorities.”