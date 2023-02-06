LAS VEGAS CRIME ROUND UP: Alleged Solar Power Arsonist Declared Unfit for Trial, Hotel Theft

Posted on: February 5, 2023, 06:07h.

Last updated on: February 5, 2023, 06:41h.

The man who allegedly set a fire at a solar power facility which produced electricity for many Las Vegas Strip gaming properties is avoiding a prison cell — for now.

Mohammed Mesmarian in a Las Vegas courtroom last month, pictured above. He was declared unfit for trial. He is accused of setting a fire at a Nevada solar power complex. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Mohammed Reza Mesmarian, 34, last week was ruled emotionally unfit for trial by Clark County District Court Judge Christy Craig, the Associated Press reported.

The one-time Colorado dentist was sent to a Nevada forensic psychiatric institution. Before the judge made the ruling, at least two psychiatrists examined Mesmarian.

If after treatment, he is able to understand the charges filed against him and can assist his lawyers in his defense, he may once again return to court.

Mesmarian was charged with arson, destruction of property, escape, and terrorism, the AP said.

The case dates to January 4, when he allegedly rammed a car through a fence at Nevada solar power facility. He then set the car on fire, police said.

The actions damaged a transformer and other infrastructure at the facility. It forced the complex to stop producing power. The array is located in the desert, some 25 miles from Las Vegas. It is owned by Chicago-based Invenergy.

The complex provided power to 13 properties owned by MGM Resorts International. The properties were able to find alternative sources of energy by turning to the grid.

In a statement to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers, Mesmarian denied committing sabotage.

Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street Musician Killed

David Cary was fatally stabbed last month while at a Las Vegas bus stop. He had performed rap most evenings for tourists and passersby outside on Fremont Street and the Las Vegas Strip.

On January 15, the 63-year-old was knifed at a bus stop near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

A main artery was damaged in the attack, a relative told the Review-Journal. Cary died at the crime scene.

He was recognizable, because his wardrobe included a suit and memorable top hat. Cary had lived alone in Las Vegas and had worked in construction.

“I was devastated,” daughter, Vanessa Cary, told the newspaper last week. “He didn’t deserve that.”

She said local police have a suspect in the case. So far, no arrests have been made. Police have yet to release a motive for the stabbing.

Wedding Dress, Rings Stolen from Virgin

Some $16K worth of wedding items were stolen last month from an engaged couple’s Virgin Hotels Las Vegas room. The theft took place one day before their scheduled wedding day.

Among the swiped valuables were wedding rings and an expensive Valentino dress for the bride, KTNV, a local TV station, recently reported.

The bride, Carmela Cirillo, told the station her dream was to get married in Las Vegas and visit the city.

The couple, who reside in Italy, had been sightseeing and when they returned to the hotel room, they discovered the burglary.

There were no signs of forced entry into their room.

The couple got married, but were devastated over the theft, the report said.

Miracle Mile Garage Fire

A fire broke out at the Miracle Mile Shops parking garage on Sunday afternoon. Smoke was billowing from the expansive parking structure.

Four cars on the garage’s fourth floor caught fire. There did not appear to be any injuries linked to the fire.

The Clark County Fire Department sent crews to the blaze at about 1 p.m. Fire officials did not have an immediate cause of the fire. Nor was there an estimate on the damage to the cars or garage.