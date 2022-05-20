Las Vegas Cops Search for Man Stealing Chips from Strip Casino, Video Out

Posted on: May 20, 2022, 07:23h.

Last updated on: May 20, 2022, 08:04h.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are on the prowl for a man who is suspected of stealing casino chips from at least one local gaming venue. The thefts have taken place five times since last November, and the suspect remains at large.

A person of interest, shown walking by a security guard, in a series of chip thefts, pictured above in surveillance camera photo. Las Vegas Metro cops want to talk the person shown in this photo. They ask the public to help identify him. (Image: LVMPD via KTNV)

Police did not identify from which gaming properties the chips were stolen. They only said this week the thefts took place in the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

So far, no word on how much in chips have been swiped.

Description Released by Cops

The person of interest in this crime was described as being a black male, between 30 and 40 years old, about 6-foot-1 in height, and weighing some 185 pounds, police have told local media.

The suspect has a similar pattern after walking onto the gaming floor. He grabs the chips from a gaming table before fleeing the casino, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.

Those with information about the thefts are urged to contact LVMPD Downtown Patrol Investigations.

Prior Chip Thefts

Nationwide and globally, chips have gotten stolen from a variety of locations.

Last May, for example, a reputed Las Vegas gang member was arrested for allegedly stealing a safe containing $750,000 in cash and $250,000 in poker chips from the home of pro poker player Chad Power.

The suspect, Brock Brewer, 32, and at least one other man allegedly followed Power from a Las Vegas casino to his Henderson, Nev. residence.

The duo returned on Feb. 10, 2021, when they allegedly broke into the residence through a back door when nobody was home. They stole the safe before fleeing via a front door, police said.

Power was playing poker at the Strip’s Aria Hotel & Casino when the break-in took place, police told KVVU.

Also, in 2019, Samuel Stovall, 31, was charged for allegedly stealing $16,000 worth of chips from the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore.

It was not immediately known how the charges against Stovall and Brewer were resolved in court.

Elsewhere, also in 2019, a Singapore judge sentenced Ding Zhipeng to about 10 months in prison and fined the ex-Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) dealer S$12,000 (US $8,856) for the theft of some S$77,000 (US $56,826) worth of chips.

He had worked as a dealer at RWS from July 2017 to about the time of his arrest. The series of thefts took place starting in May or June 2018, and were uncovered by surveillance authorities in November of 2018.