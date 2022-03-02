Kindred, Entain and Others Could Receive Dutch Licenses as Black-Out Period Ends

Posted on: March 2, 2022, 07:04h.

Last updated on: March 2, 2022, 08:47h.

The Netherlands’ iGaming market could soon add additional players. The two-year “black-out” period included in gambling law updates in 2022 is coming to an end.

People enjoy a day out in Amsterdam, Netherlands. They also will have more reasons to enjoy a day in, as more iGaming operators will soon be able to launch in the country. (Image: iGaming Future)

In 2019, the Netherlands began putting together a new set of gambling laws that included a structure for the iGaming segment. Among the measures was one that kept operators out for two years (two years, nine months to be exact) if they had been found to be previously targeting Dutch consumers. However, after April 1, operators who were sidelined for two years can request a license.

A Second Chance for Operators

Several big names in the industry missed out on their opportunity to be among the first licensed operators when the iGaming segment went live. Entain, Kindred Group, Betsson, and LeoVegas are all in this group. Flutter Entertainment is there as well, although it operated within the two-year window. This may complicate its return.

They might soon have a chance at entering the market if they want to. The Dutch gaming regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), has announced that the black-out period is coming to an end.

The KSA will begin reviewing license applications on a case-by-case basis starting next month. Applicants will be judged based on what they offer and what they have offered in the past.

The KSA asserts that it will “give more weight to illegal online games of chance, and in any case, all illegal online games of chance up to eight years ago will be taken into account.”

Dutch Market Continues to Grow

The Netherlands’ iGaming market is getting busier all the time. The population of roughly 17 million has become an attractive target for many iGaming operators and suppliers. After the KSA completed the initial round of operator licenses, requests continued to trickle in.

There are now 14 online gaming licenses in use, with the possibility of more arriving after April 1. Zebet and JOI Gaming are among the latest operators, while suppliers such as Aspire Global and Stakelogic are now legal in the country as well.

After the black-out period ends on April 1, the KSA will begin sorting through the applications. It expects to subsequently approve the next round of licenses before the end of the month.

Operators should note that there will likely be a few updates to the requirements, in addition to those the regulator has highlighted. When submitting a new application, the operator must ensure that it follows the new process perfectly to avoid rejection.

Several companies are undoubtedly anxiously waiting for April 1 to come around. On average, analysts predict the market will be worth more than $1 billion within three years.