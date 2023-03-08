Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumor Fuels New York Jets’ Super Bowl Odds Boost

The New York Jets met with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, and the Jets saw a boost in their odds to win Super Bowl LVIII based on the latest trade rumor.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers congratulates New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh after the Jets defeated the Packers in Week 6 at Lambeau Field. (Image: Getty)

The Packers gave the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers, who has yet to make a final decision on whether he will retire, remain with the Packers, or ask for a trade.

Six weeks ago, the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator in a gamble that Rodgers would want to be reunited with his former OC from the Green Bay Packers. Hackett had the reputation of being one of Rodgers’ favorite OCs, and Hackett called plays during the consecutive seasons in which he won the MVP.

DraftKings updated their Super Bowl futures right after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. The Jets were +2600 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. However, the Jets are now +1800 odds as the seventh-highest team on the board.

Meanwhile, the Packers saw their Super Bowl odds move in the opposite direction. The Packers opened at +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, but now they’re +3500 odds at DraftKings.

BetMGM reported that the Jets are getting the majority of action this week to win the Super Bowl, with one-fifth of all wagers and early one-third of the handle.

The Jets are currently +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl at BetMGM.

Another Off-Season of Trade Rumors

Last off-season, there were rumors that Rodgers would force a trade because he had a thorny relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst. The Denver Broncos were the favorite to land the unhappy quarterback in a trade. The Broncos even hired Hackett as their next head coach to lure Rodgers to Denver.

Last spring, bettors jumped at the notion that Rodgers would become the next quarterback of the Broncos. They backed the Broncos to win Super Bowl LVII, and made additional futures wagers on the Broncos to win the AFC Championship and AFC West.

However, in early March 2022, the Packers and Rodgers settled their beef and he got a $200 million contract extension to stay in Green Bay. The Broncos scrambled and acquired Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos floundered with an inexperienced Hackett at the helm, and they fired him before the season ended.

The Packers finished last season with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. When the season ended, Rodgers did not indicate whether he would return to the team next season. He went on a darkness retreat in a spiritual attempt to meditate on his future. He emerged from his darkened holiday last week, but has not made a decision. However, the recent events this week suggest that he will not retire, but a trade is imminent with the Jets as a leading contender.

Aside from the Jets, a couple of other AFC teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, were linked to Rodgers in trade rumors. The Packers’ front office has not been shy about their intention to avoid trading Rodgers to an NFC rival.

LOL Jets Hope to Get the Last Laugh

Loyal fans are excited at the prospect that the Jets will become instant Super Bowl contenders if they can land Rodgers in a trade. The Jets were 7-10 last season, but boasted one of the best defenses in the NFL. They have talented young wide receivers like Garrett Wilson, who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Jets have been the laughingstock of the NFL, and have been lampooned on social media with the #LOLJets hashtag ever since the infamous Butt Fumble on Thanksgiving in 2012. The Jets have not qualified for the playoffs since the 2010 season, and have only one winning season in the last 12 years.

The Jets won the Super Bowl once back in 1968, when Joe Namath led them to an upset victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. After a half-century of heartache and longing, the thought of Rodgers joining the Jets has whipped the fan base into a frenzy. The Jets are desperate for a savior, and Rodgers could be the one that finally leads them back to the promised land.

Even current members of the Jets have been lobbying for Rodgers to join the team. Cornerback and defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall both gave Rodgers a shout out on Twitter in hopes he will become their quarterback next season.

