Super Bowl LVIII Futures: Kansas City Chiefs Seek Rare Back-to-Back Titles

Posted on: February 13, 2023, 11:59h.

Last updated on: February 13, 2023, 04:54h.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. Oddsmakers didn’t waste any time installing the Chiefs as the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII next season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the championship trophy after leading the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. (Image: Matt Slocum/AP)

The Buffalo Bills are the second favorite on DraftKings’ NFL futures board at +700 odds to win next year’s Super Bowl. The Bills were a popular pick to win Super Bowl LVII in last year’s off-season, and throughout the regular season.

Team Super Bowl LVIII Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Buffalo Bills +700 San Francisco 49ers +800 Philadelphia Eagles +900 Cincinnati Bengals +900 Dallas Cowboys +1400 Baltimore Ravens +2200 Los Angeles Chargers +2200 New York Jets +2600 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Green Bay Packers +3000 Denver Broncos +3000 Miami Dolphins +3000 Detroit Lions +3000 Los Angeles Rams +3500 Cleveland Browns +4000 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 New York Giants +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4500 New Orleans Saints +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Carolina Panthers +5500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 New England Patriots +6000 Washington Commanders +7000 Seattle Seahawks +7000 Atlanta Falcons +7500 Chicago Bears +8000 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +20000 Arizona Cardinals +20000

The Eagles were the runner-up in Super Bowl LVII, but they’re tied for fourth overall on the futures board with last year’s runner-up. The Cincinnati Bengals and Eagles are +900 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII next season.

Kansas City Chiefs Flirting with History

Last year at this time, on the Monday after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, the Bills and Chiefs opened the off-season as cofavorites at +700 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs are the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII, even though history isn’t on their side. There were only seven instances when teams won back-to-back Super Bowls. It’s extremely difficult to win one Super Bowl, let alone two, in consecutive seasons.

The Chiefs won the title three years ago with a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. They returned to the big game the next season, but finished second in Super Bowl LV after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers denied them consecutive championships.

The New England Patriots, with Brady at the helm, were the last team to pull off back-to-back championships nearly two decades ago, with victories in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX.

AFC Favorites: Buffalo or Cincinnati

The AFC had three of the best teams in the NFL this season, including the Bills, Chiefs, and Bengals. There was a widely held belief that the winner of the AFC Championship would go on to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Bills opened the 2022 regular season as the outright favorite at +550 odds. They were the betting favorite for most of the season, aside from a couple of weeks — after Week 11 and Week 12 — when the Chiefs took over the top spot on the futures board.

Quarterback Josh Allen sustained an elbow injury in Week 9 in a loss against the New York Jets. The Bills closed out the season with a seven-game winning streak. But Allen wasn’t the same elite passer that he was before the injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals knocked out the Bills in the AFC divisional round in a gut-wrenching three-point loss at home. The 2022 Bills seemed like they were a team of destiny until the Bengals denied them a trip to the AFC championship. Allen doesn’t need off-season surgery, so the Bills hope that the 2023 season will become their year of reckoning. You can jump on the Bills Mafia bandwagon and back the Bills at +700 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Joe Burrow almost led the Bengals to consecutive AFC championships and back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs edged out the Bengals on a game-winning field goal to advance to Super Bowl LVII. The Bengals will try to return to the Super Bowl for a second time in three seasons, and they’re near the front of the pack at +900 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

NFC Favorites: San Francisco or Philadelphia

The Eagles blew a 10-point lead at halftime in Super Bowl LVII. But Philadelphia fans will be haunted by a holding penalty late in the fourth quarter and sloppy field conditions.

The Eagles were the top team in the NFC last season with 14 wins, and let a Super Bowl victory slip through their hands. Next season’s squad will be on a specific mission to win it all. The Eagles are the second-highest NFC team on the futures board at +900 odds to win Super Bowl LVII.

The San Francisco 49ers had horrible luck last season with quarterbacks. They headed into the playoffs with a third-stringer, Brock Purdy, who was a rookie and the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy never had a chance to lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl berth after he suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC championship.

Things were so bad that their fourth-string quarterback, Josh Johnson, got knocked out of the game with a concussion. The Eagles crushed the 49ers and secured a trip to Super Bowl LVII.

The 49ers’ luck can’t get any worse next season, right? After all, they have a pair of young quarterbacks — including Purdy and Trey Lance — on their roster that should be 100% healthy by the start of next season. Oddsmakers listed the 49ers as the highest NFC team and third overall on the futures board, at +800 odds, to win next year’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Futures and Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is off to a darkness retreat where he hopes to get a vision of which team he should play for next season. He could remain in Green Bay and play another season with the Packers, or he could request a trade to the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders.

The Packers indicated they have zero desire to trade Rodgers to an NFC team, and the Jets and Raiders are leading contenders from the AFC to land Rodgers in an off-season trade.

The Jets missed the playoffs this year, but have the best all-around team when compared to the Raiders and Packers. If Rodgers wants a shot at winning another Super Bowl, then the Jets make the most sense. They have a top-notch defense and multiple offensive weapons. The Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator to persuade Rodgers to join Gang Green. Hackett was the former offensive coordinator of the Packers in both seasons that Rodgers recently won the MVP in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers could link back up with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who was Rodgers’ favorite target in Green Bay for numerous seasons before he headed to the Raiders last season. The Raiders’ defense is suspect, and they play in a tough division with the Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos.

Wherever Rodgers ends up, expect that team to see a big boost in the Super Bowl futures. The Jets are currently +2600 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, followed by the Packers at +3000, and the Raiders at +4000.