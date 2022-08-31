Jake Paul to Face Former UFC Champ Anderson Silva, Oddsmakers Roll With the Punches

YouTuber turned pro pugilist Jake Paul has lined up his next fight. After a couple of recent rejections, Paul will face UFC legend Anderson Silva in his next match, according to reports from No Smoke Boxing.

Social media personality and boxer Jake Paul following his fifth win in the ring. He will face Alexander Silva in October. (Image: Getty Images)

Although his bouts are spaced far apart, Paul has a 5-0 record as a professional boxer. His last win was against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch in December. Paul won both contests against Woodley, one on points and one by knockout.

The upcoming fight with Silva, a former UFC Middleweight champion, will take place on Oct. 29, according to the fighting news website. It will be the main event of a Showtime PPV event. There are no details on the rest of the night’s activities.

Paul was planning to return to the ring on Aug. 6 against Hasim Rahman Jr at Madison Square Garden. That fight was canceled because Rahman didn’t make weight. Before that, Tommy Fury, brother of two-time world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, canceled on the 6’1″ cruiserweight fighter. This was after the US Department of Homeland Security rejected his visa request.

Paul wrote on his social networks a few days ago that he already had his next rival. He added that it would be a massive announcement but didn’t provide any names.

Bettors Cause Oddsmakers to Scramble

When news of the fight first broke, sportsbooks wasted no time putting up the lines. At first, Paul was getting all the attention, with books giving him odds of around -180 to win the match. Silva opened at around +150 as the underdog.

That later changed. As more bettors learned about the fight, they began placing their bets, and the scales tipped. Suddenly, Silva was getting most of the money.

Paul is no longer the favorite. In fact, he’s a considerable underdog. More books still have to list the fight, but BetOnline has Silva as the -155 favorite. DraftKings isn’t as convinced, still giving Paul -120.

Paul Planning Future Bout

Paul is just closing the fight against Silva, but he already has his sights on his next rival. In 2023, he’ll take on Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, AKA KSI, in a battle to be held at Wembley.

KSI is a 6′ cruiserweight from the UK who, like Paul, got his start on YouTube. He later entered the boxing-for-glamour scene, just like his counterpart.

Paul and his brother, Logan, fought KSI and his younger brother, Deji, in an exhibition match in August 2018. Paul defeated his opponent with a fifth-round TKO, and KSI may be looking for revenge for his brother’s loss.

Match Stats

Paul’s 5-0 record comes at the expense of his ego. He’s been repeatedly called out for not taking on professional boxers, although he’s proven himself against UFC and MMA fighters. Even Woodley only has two boxing matches to his credit, both of which were losses he recorded against Paul.

Silva was a proven UFC champ before switching gears and entering the boxing ring two years ago. Since then, the 6’2″ Brazilian native has had four fights, winning three. Two of those came by knockout. His single loss was also by knockout against fellow Brazilian Osmar Luiz Teixeira.