Rapper Drake Beats the Sportsbook With Another Winning UFC Betting Night

Posted on: July 25, 2022, 07:25h.

Last updated on: July 25, 2022, 01:25h.

Drake is back in action at his favorite betting site, Stake.com. The Canadian rapper attacked two fights on the UFC Fight Night 208 card this past Saturday, taking them both to pocket $1.5 million from a combined $2.2-million in bets.

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett after his UFC Fight Night 208 win. The victory helped rapper Drake score a huge win from two UFC wagers. (Image: The SportsRush)

Drake has found his groove, mojo, or whatever else he was missing to consistently win more bets. In the recent UFC 276, he bet $1 million that favorite Israel Adesanya would beat Jared Cannonier. He did, netting the rapper $220,000.

With his latest wagers, he straddled the fence, taking Paddy Pimblett as the favorite and Molly McCann as the long underdog on Saturday. The rapper and betting aficionado was more than happy with the results, reportedly giving them both Rolex watches for the wins.

Generally, Drake prefers to bet on underdogs. However, taking the favorites while offering a smaller payday proved successful at UFC 26.

Drake shared his Stake.com betting slip on his Instagram account, as much to advertise the site as to brag about his wager. He reportedly bet $2.28 million, which netted him about $1.5 million when his fighters picked up their wins.

Pimblett’s Star Rises

Britain’s Pimblett continues to prove himself as a rising star in the UFC. Beyond his constant criticism, he responds in the octagon and did it again at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors 145-pound champion, took down Jordan Leavitt, although not with a lot of fancy footwork. He subdued his opponent in the second round, and the bout was over. With that, he now has five straight wins and raises his unbeaten UFC to 3-0.

The Liverpool native was coming off wins against Luigi Vendramini and Mexico’s Rodrigo Vargas. However, Leavitt, coming off back-to-back wins over Trey Ogden and Matt Sayles, suffered just his second loss as a professional.

After his win, Pimblett gave a heartfelt speech in which he dedicated part of his win to Lee-Joshua Hodgson. The four-year-old boy passed away after battling a rare form of cancer called metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma alveolar (ARMS).

McCann v. Goldy

Molly McCann and Hannah Goldy faced off in one of the main bouts of the day. However, the victory went to the US fighter following an impressive knockout in the first round of this match.

Just a minute into the round, Goldy threw a couple of punches that dazed her rival. The two then traded jabs for another minute or so. But it was a 180-degree turn and an elbow that finished the match.

Goldy sent McCann to the canvas with that minor onslaught. She then continued to rail against her opponent on the ground a few times until the referee intervened, giving her the victory.

UFC Pay Controversy Continues

Fighter Jake Paul, better known as “The Troubled Kid,” is preparing for his next big fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. It’s coming on August 6 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and he has made a bold prediction. However, it’s not about the fight but the future of the UFC.

A recent tweet by the controversial and outspoken fighter predicted that the UFC “will be dead for a year.” He made his remark following Pimblett’s win, again speaking out against the low pay the UFC gives fighters.

Paul has been on the attack for months, consistently calling out UFC President Dana White. He wants the organization to pay fighters a minimum of $50,000 and to offer them health benefits. The Youtuber-turned-boxer even wants to take a shot in the octagon.

But White said recently that it’s “the last fu**ing thing on earth” he’s thinking about.