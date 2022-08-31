Jackpot, Nevada Casino Hot Tub Incident Leads to Indecent Exposure Charge

Posted on: August 31, 2022, 12:40h.

Last updated on: August 31, 2022, 02:56h.

An Idaho man allegedly undressed in front of a 13-year-old boy while the kid was in a hot tub at a Jackpot, Nev. casino on Sunday evening. The man was later arrested.

A sign welcoming motorists to Jackpot, Nev., pictured above. The community was the site of an alleged indecent exposure incident at a local casino. (Image: Travel Nevada)

The boy was using the hot tub when Jesse P. Kaye, 29, of Boise, was nearby changing into a swimsuit.

The boy left the hot tub and got on a bicycle, authorities said. Kaye allegedly ran after the boy, the Elko Daily Free Press, a local newspaper, reported.

Kaye was arrested for indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a child, the report said. It was unclear if the boy’s parents or guardian were near the child when the incident took place.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy reviewed video from a nearby surveillance camera. It showed Kaye undressing in front of the boy, authorities said. His sandals, shorts, and underwear were found nearby.

Kaye was booked into the Elko County Jail, and bail was set at $5,000. His case will be turned over to local prosecutors in Nevada court.

Authorities didn’t specify in which casino the incident took place. There are several casinos in the Jackpot, Nev. area. The community is located near the state line with Idaho.