Nevada Strip Club Worker Sexually Assaulted, Choked, Nearby Security Guard Laughed, Suit Claims

Posted on: February 8, 2023, 08:25h.

Last updated on: February 8, 2023, 08:25h.

A worker at a Nevada strip club is suing her former employer after she was allegedly choked and sexually assaulted by a customer at the business, she claims in a recent lawsuit.

Southern X-Posure Gentlemen’s Club in West Wendover, Nev., pictured above. An employee claims she was sexually assaulted at the club. Club management failed to act. (Image: Restaurant Guru)

A nearby security guard failed to respond as she screamed for help during the May 7, 2021 attack at Southern X-Posure Gentlemen’s Club in West Wendover, Nev. according to the lawsuit filed in December at the Elko County District Court.

It was only her second day on the job when the man approached her. They were in a private room that was used for dances.

He grabbed her body. She yelled out, No!”

But instead of stopping, he just laughed and tossed a $100 bill at her, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing court documents in the case.

He continued to attack her, then bit her several times, the suit said. He allegedly prevented her from escaping the torture and forced her to the floor.

The victim yelled for help. A security guard who was stationed outside of the private party room did not intervene, the suit said.

Then, her assailant allegedly sexually assaulted her. During the course of the attack, he also choked her neck, the legal complaint said.

Guard Allegedly Congratulates Assailant

When she was finally able to escape from the room, the security guard saw her and laughed, the victim claims. He also gave the customer a celebratory “high-five” hand slap, the report said.

The woman soon reported the sexual assault and attack to the strip club. But club management apparently didn’t investigate the incident, she claims.

It was unclear from the initial report if she worked as a dancer or server at the club. Nor was it known if she is still employed there.

Another worker at the club later contacted the local police department and reported the attack.

West Wendover Police Chief Carl Kunz confirmed to the Review-Journal the incident is an “open investigation.”

It was unclear if the victim suffered physical injuries from the attack. Injuries, if any, as well as any emotional trauma could become a major part of her case if the legal action proceeds to trial.

Potential Criminal Charges

It appears that no arrests have been made in the case. If someone is arrested and convicted for sexual assault in Nevada, they could face a sentence for as long as life in prison, according to information posted online. Parole is possible. They also must register as a sex offender.

Kidnapping, which also can be charged when someone is confined against their will, can lead to a sentence of 15 years or life in prison. Parole is possible after five years in prison.

The club is located in a local shopping mall. It’s situated about two miles from the Utah border. Several casinos are nearby.

On its Facebook page, the club says it provides an “Adult Night Club. Champagne and Full Liquor Bar. Female Dancers. Party Night Club.” It has operated since about 2001.

The club has been the scene of at least one prior violent incident.

Back in November 2016, a shooting took place inside the club. One of the suspects drove off in a car which contained an explosive device and several weapons, KUTV, a local TV station, reported.

Neither the club nor attorneys representing the victim were able to provide immediate comment to the Review-Journal this week.

Casino.org reached out to the club for comment, too. No immediate statement was provided.