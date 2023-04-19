Jackpot: Flamingo Las Vegas Pai Gow Poker Player Wins $1.33M

Posted on: April 18, 2023, 09:08h.

Last updated on: April 18, 2023, 09:08h.

A mystery player won $1,333,121 at the Flamingo Las Vegas casino on Tuesday. The visitor was playing Pai Gow poker.

The Flamingo Las Vegas, pictured above. A player won a $1.3M jackpot at the casino. (Image: Las Vegas Weekly)

The winning hand was a seven-card straight flush in the mega progressive jackpot. They were diamonds.

The winner is a Caesars Rewards member who hit the win at the Caesars Entertainment property.

Tuesday’s win is the third jackpot of more than $1M so far this year at the Flamingo.

On Monday, another unnamed player won $100K at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, another Caesars Entertainment property.

It was won while playing video poker. The winning wager was for $25.

Earlier on Monday, another Caesars Palace player won a $127,228 jackpot. It was on a slot machine.

On Thursday, Daniel Shepherd of Fayetteville, Ark. won $154,916 at the Linq casino. He won with a mega jackpot while playing Three Card Poker.

He was at the gaming table for about a half-hour before hitting the jackpot. Shepherd was in Las Vegas to watch “Mat Franco’s – Magic Reinvented Nightly” show at the Linq.

Hard Rock Online Jackpot

Over Easter weekend, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City presented a check for almost $525K to David Flick of New Jersey. The electrician won the money while playing on HardRockCasino.com.

The total was $524,455.55. Flick wagered $1.

It was hit on a mega jackpot Cleopatra slot game, and won in a second-chance drawing.

It’s believed to be the largest single jackpot awarded in the history of Hard Rock’s Online Casino New Jersey.

Flick said he will use some of the money to buy a pickup truck.

Other Wins

Also, at Florida’s Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee the same guest won two different jackpots between April 4 and 10.

Both wins were for $100K and both were hit while playing Double Double Bonus Poker.

The winner wasn’t identified.

On February 9 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood another unidentified player won $1,122,803.29 while on a Dollar Storm slot game.

This was the first $1M-plus jackpot for Dollar Storm, according to a Hard Rock spokesperson.

A week later, on February 17, there was a $1,616,000.66 jackpot. It was on a Dragon Link slot game also at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The same casino saw two recent jackpots. On March 21, an unnamed visitor won $800K while playing Game King video poker. On April 4, a mystery player won $674,299.89 while playing a Huff and Puff slot game.

In addition, earlier this month BetMGM announced an online casino player from West Mifflin, Pa. won $1M.

The unnamed player won the jackpot on a slot game, MGM Grand Millions.

The game was developed by BetMGM and is exclusive to BetMGM platforms.