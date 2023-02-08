Jackpot Round Up: AC Hard Rock Casino Slot Player Wins $1.5M, Wisconsin Visitors Hit In Vegas

Posted on: February 8, 2023, 05:56h.

Last updated on: February 8, 2023, 06:53h.

One lucky visitor to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City hit a jackpot of more than $1.5M while playing a slot machine on Monday.

Slot machines at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, pictured above. A player won $1.5 million on a gaming property slot on Monday. (Image: Hard Rock)

The total payout was $1,511,911.74 on the progressive slot game.

The unnamed guest was playing Willy Wonka – Dreamers of Dreams. It is made by Scientific Games.

Wisconsin Visitors Win in Vegas

Also, two Wisconsin visitors to Las Vegas were lucky recently on casino floors.

One of the duo, who was playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas, also showed that rookies can hit a jackpot.

Timothy Roesler of Athens, Wis. won $117,000 on Monday while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em at the Caesars Entertainment property.

This week’s win marks the first time Roesler played the game. He won after just one hour of play.

Lucrative Start to 2023

Another Wisconsin man hit a progressive jackpot of $118,553 at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He won an additional $5K for a $5 fortune bonus bet.

The unnamed player was trying his luck at Pai Gow Poker while at the Boyd Gaming property on New Year’s Day.

He won with a seven-card straight flush. That included a five to jack of clubs, along with a joker.

He was in Las Vegas with his family for a holiday visit.

Jackpots Nationwide

Locals are winning at Las Vegas casinos, too. On January 28, a local hit a 7 card straight flush and won $135K.

The mystery player was playing Pai Gow Poker at Boulder Station Casino, a Station Casinos property.

Turning south, a lucky player won $130,948.47 at Biloxi, Miss.’s Treasure Bay Casino on January 15.

The jackpot was won on a Dollar Storm slot machine. The person had bet $2. Dollar Storm slots are made by Aristocrat Gaming.

The gaming property is one of five owned by Treasure Bay Gaming and Resorts.

Also, on January 4, a mystery player from Ocean Springs, Miss. won $125,177.50 on a slot machine at Mississippi’s IP Casino Biloxi.

The person had placed a $75 bet on a Light & Wonder Huff N’ Puff slot machine game at the Boyd Gaming property.

Across the country, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, Patricia Gentry late last month won a $144,511.66 jackpot.

She was playing a Dragon Link slot machine game. They are made by Aristocrat Gaming. Gentry made a $2.50 spin.

At Iowa’s Diamond Jo Casino, a man from Minnesota won $93K on January 12.

The unnamed winner got a $93,522.56 jackpot at the Boyd Gaming property with a $5 bet. He was playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. They are made by International Game Technology (IGT).

Also, at Caesars Palace Las Vegas at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, an unnamed player won an early morning $125,000 jackpot on a slot machine at the Caesars Entertainment property.