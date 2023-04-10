Jackpot: Flamingo Las Vegas Player Wins $499K, Another Hits $1.3M
Posted on: April 10, 2023, 04:35h.
Last updated on: April 10, 2023, 04:51h.
Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, Calif. won $499,171 at the Flamingo Las Vegas on Sunday night. He hit a mega progressive jackpot while playing Three Card Poker.
His hand was a five-card royal flush with spades. Moreno won the money after playing at a gaming table at the Caesars Entertainment property for a little over a half hour.
Moreno plans to use the jackpot to purchase a new house. He was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s birthday.
Also at the Flamingo, on April 1, another lucky player won $1,300,438. That unnamed person was playing I Luv Suits Poker. It was on a progressive jackpot. Details on the win weren’t provided.
Other Caesars Entertainment Jackpots
On March 31, at another Caesars Entertainment property, the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Julie Griffiths of Reno, Nev. won $103,376 while playing a slot machine.
She won the cash after playing the slot for about five minutes. Griffiths was visiting Las Vegas while on a vacation and she plans to use the money for her retirement savings.
Also, at Caesars Entertainment’s Caesars Palace, a mystery player won $100K on April 1. The win was on a video poker machine.
Caesars Palace was also the site of a $139K slot win on March 24. The winner wasn’t identified.
Boyd Gaming Guests Win in March
On Monday, Boyd Gaming announced that jackpots totaling more than $34M were won in Las Vegas and other nearby communities in March.
- A guest at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in North Las Vegas won more than $20K while playing Triple Play Poker on March 29.
- On March 25, a guest from Hawaii at the California Hotel and Casino, known as The Cal, won more than $10K. The person was playing Dancing Drums. On the same day, a guest at the Fremont Hotel and Casino won more than $11K while playing Dragon Link: Silk Road.
- A player named Harriet won more than $10K while playing a Pirate’s Treasure machine at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino on March 20. It was on a $1 bet.
- On March 19, a guest from Hawaii won more than $12K on a Happy and Prosperous machine at Main Street Station.
- A player named Reid won more than $15K on a Diamond Trails machine at the Fremont Casino on March 18. Two separate $5 spins led to a progressive win.
- A guest from Hawaii won more than $16K on Golden Link Fire at The Cal on March 17.
- Three different Boyd Gaming guests won on March 16: A player named Delores won more than a $10K jackpot on a Red Hot 7 Classic at Fremont Casino. It was on a $5 bet. Another player, Enrique, won more than $15K after a Pai Gow progressive jackpot at Cannery Casino. The third player, Randall, hit a 7-spot in the Keno Room at The Orleans Hotel & Casino. He won a $10K jackpot.
- Jynell won more than $31K while playing Abundant Fortunes at The Cal on March 15. The same day, another player, Monica, won more than $10K on the Dragon Link Bonus at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.
- At The Orleans a player won more than $12K on March 14. It was on Dancing Drums. The bet was for 88 cents.
- On March 10, another player won more than $15K while playing Buffalo Ascension at the Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.
- Another player, named Michael, who resides in North Las Vegas, won more than $250K at the Aliante on March 8. He wagered $25. He was playing Galaxy Gaming’s Emperors Challenge.
- On March 7, a player initially won $20K at Sam’s Town. He won with four aces and drew a kicker on a poker machine. That same day he won another $20K jackpot with a royal flush on a different machine.
- On March 6, a visitor from Arizona won more than $16K. He hit a royal flush twice from the same Game King multi-game machine at The Cal. That same day, a guest from Hawaii won more than $11K. The person was playing Dancing Drums at the Fremont. It was on a $5.88 bet.
- On March 5, a local won more than $10K on a Luxury Line machine at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
- A guest on March 3 at the Aliante won more than $10K on a Dragon Link machine.
- On March 2, a player named Susan won more than $10K at the Fremont. She bet $1.50 on a Savanna Lion machine.
