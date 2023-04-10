Jackpot: Flamingo Las Vegas Player Wins $499K, Another Hits $1.3M

Posted on: April 10, 2023, 04:35h.

Last updated on: April 10, 2023, 04:51h.

Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, Calif. won $499,171 at the Flamingo Las Vegas on Sunday night. He hit a mega progressive jackpot while playing Three Card Poker.

Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, Calif. won $499,171 at the Flamingo Las Vegas. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

His hand was a five-card royal flush with spades. Moreno won the money after playing at a gaming table at the Caesars Entertainment property for a little over a half hour.

Moreno plans to use the jackpot to purchase a new house. He was visiting Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Also at the Flamingo, on April 1, another lucky player won $1,300,438. That unnamed person was playing I Luv Suits Poker. It was on a progressive jackpot. Details on the win weren’t provided.

Other Caesars Entertainment Jackpots

On March 31, at another Caesars Entertainment property, the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Julie Griffiths of Reno, Nev. won $103,376 while playing a slot machine.

She won the cash after playing the slot for about five minutes. Griffiths was visiting Las Vegas while on a vacation and she plans to use the money for her retirement savings.

Also, at Caesars Entertainment’s Caesars Palace, a mystery player won $100K on April 1. The win was on a video poker machine.

Caesars Palace was also the site of a $139K slot win on March 24. The winner wasn’t identified.

Boyd Gaming Guests Win in March

On Monday, Boyd Gaming announced that jackpots totaling more than $34M were won in Las Vegas and other nearby communities in March.