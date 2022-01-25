Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino Corpse Discovery Leads to Indiana Inquiry

Posted on: January 25, 2022, 09:14h.

Last updated on: January 25, 2022, 10:03h.

The investigation into a dead body found at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino’s parking garage continues two days after it was located. An autopsy on the unidentified man in Indiana commenced on Monday. But it is unclear if it was concluded by Tuesday morning.

Shelbyville, Ind. local and regional officials are investigating the discovery of a corpse. It was found at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing and Casino’s parking garage. (Image: WTHR)

Unnamed police sources told WTHR, an Indiana TV station, that the man’s death initially appeared not to be suspicious. But Shelby County Coroner Bradley Rund added authorities will conduct a thorough investigation.

The body was discovered on Sunday afternoon at the Shelbyville gaming property. Police were able to identify the man and his relatives were notified of his passing. The family asked that authorities not release his name or age to the public, WTHR said.

Casino.org reached out to the coroner’s office for more details on the death but has not heard back from officials as of Tuesday morning.

Prior Casinos Deaths

This is not the first time a body has been discovered at a casino. Dead bodies were found several times in recent months.

In September, a body was found at Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel Casino & Spa’s parking lot. The death did not appear suspicious but may have involved “self-inflicted toxins,” according to KVVU, a Nevada TV station. Last year, authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

In another incident, two women were found in August shot dead on a hotel bed in a room at Las Vegas’ Palms Place Hotel & Spa, part of the Palms Casino Resort. Their deaths were later classified as murder-suicide.

Authorities concluded that Josie Tyler-Montgomery, 39, was fatally shot by 39-year-old April Montgomery, at the hotel. The two were married in 2020.

Tyler-Montgomery’s death was determined to be a homicide. She suffered a fatal wound to the head. April Montgomery’s death was a suicide, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She also suffered a wound to the head. There were additional injuries to her body.

Indiana Casino Assault

In an unrelated incident, a woman was arrested last week for allegedly scratching an Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) officer during a drunken episode last February. She also allegedly assaulted another person at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Ind.

Juania Ardizzone, 45, of Yorktown was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, the Muncie Star Press, a local newspaper, reported. If convicted, she could face as many as six years in prison.

She was also charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement, the IGC report said.