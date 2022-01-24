Harrah’s Hoosier Park Casino Scene of Assaults After Suspect Downs Drinks

January 24, 2022

Last updated on: January 24, 2022, 08:36h.

A woman was arrested last week for allegedly scratching an Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) officer during a drunken episode. The incident took place last February at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, Ind.

Juania Ardizzone, 45, of Yorktown was charged Thursday with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, the Muncie Star Press, a local newspaper, reported. If convicted, she could face as many as six years in prison.

She was also charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement, the IGC report said.

Allegedly Clawed Officer

The incident took place at the gaming property’s Double R Bar. She initially assaulted another woman at the venue, the Star Press said. She punched the other woman in the face, grabbed and pushed her, the report adds.

When authorities approached the suspect, Ardizzone allegedly cursed at the officer. A struggle ensued.

At one point, she allegedly “intentionally clawed” the IGC officer’s right hand and wrist, the Star Press said. The officer was injured with scratches, the report said. The injuries were not believed to be serious.

The officer then placed handcuffs on the woman. A short time later, Ardizzone “sat down on the floor and refused to walk,” the newspaper revealed, based on the IGC officer’s report.

The assaults occurred after Ardizzone was dancing at the bar. That night, Ardizzone consumed a mixed drink, followed by four shots.

“Surveillance video also showed Ardizzone having a hard time keeping her balance,” an IGC officer said in a report, the Star Press revealed.

Earlier Indiana Assault

In an unrelated crime, last June a 29-year-old Chicago woman was arrested on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted a police officer at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. She refused to leave the Gary, Ind. gaming property, and the officer was trying to handcuff her when she repeatedly assaulted him, police said.

During the struggle, Tiara S. Johnson allegedly struck and scratched the officer with her nails. He suffered cuts to his face and eyes.

He had subconjunctival bleeding in his left eye, The Times of Northwest Indiana, a regional newspaper, reported based on police and court documents.

She is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct, the Times said. If found guilty, she could be imprisoned for several years. The outcome of court proceedings was not immediately known.