Las Vegas Sees Green In Hollywood Red Carpet with ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-offs

Posted on: December 4, 2022, 11:49h.

Last updated on: December 4, 2022, 12:26h.

The most anticipated television event of the holiday season, 1923, held its star-studded premiere at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Friday, Dec. 2. And then it held a reboot on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Las Vegas.

Wynn Resorts lured Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the other stars of the new Paramount+ series to its Encore Theatre for a second premiere. And no Hollywood connections were required to attend this one – only at least $10,000.

Helen Mirren, Taylor Sheridan, and Harrison Ford attend a premiere of ‘1923’ held at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Image: nydailynews.com)

Wynn Las Vegas sold the event as part of its “Ultimate 1923 Weekend” experience. According to a press release from the resort, it offered three separate packages. In addition to the screening of the series’ first episode at the Encore Theatre, the ”basic” $10,000 package included: two nights in a Wynn Salon Suite; a walk down the red carpet; passes to the 1923 after-party at the Wynn’s Intrigue Nightclub; dinner at the Wynn’s SW Steakhouse; two Gold Buckle tickets (first five rows) to the National Finals Rodeo; and two tickets to country-music DJ and comedian Bobby Bones in the Encore Theater.

Set in the early 20th century American West, 1923 – which premieres Dec. 18 on the Paramount+ streaming service – is the third addition to the expanding Yellowstone universe. It includes the Kevin Costner-anchored 2018 original series – now in its fifth season – as well as 1883, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill.

Wynn Las Vegas held a similarly lucrative premiere event for 1883 in 2021.

Hollywood in Vegas

Las Vegas does not have a strong track record of pulling Hollywood premieres. In the past 15 years, most have occurred at Planet Hollywood, and most weren’t for critically acclaimed cinema. They included the 2013 premiere of the Jennifer Lopez vehicle, Parker; the 2011 premiere of The Hangover Part II; the 2008 premiere of the Kevin Spacy drama, 21; and the 2007 premiere of Resident Evil: Extinction.

However, the Wynn’s success in super-monetizing the past two premieres in the critically acclaimed Yellowstone universe may set a precedent for other resorts to attempt to follow its lead.

Hobnobbing with Hans Solo

It’s highly unlikely that any “Ultimate 1923 Weekend” partakers were allowed any actual face time with Harrison Ford or Helen Mirren. At the rare premieres where civilians are offered tickets for purchase, any celebs who attend are traditionally ushered in after the civilians are already seated.

However, Las Vegas guests did receive one perk unavailable to the Hollywood VIPs: the presence of Taylor Sheridan. The celebrated Yellowstone creator skipped 1923‘s Hollywood premiere entirely. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was too busy editing episodes of the new series – in his room at Wynn Las Vegas.