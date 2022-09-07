Hard Rock Online Sportsbook Live in Indiana, Tennessee; Catawba Retail Book Opens

Posted on: September 6, 2022, 11:16h.

Last updated on: September 6, 2022, 11:16h.

With the NFL regular season kicking off in less than two days, Hard Rock International announced the launch of online sports betting applications in two new states on Tuesday.

The exterior of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, Ind. On Tuesday, Hard Rock announced that its online sportsbook was now available for users in Indiana and Tennessee (Image: Guy Rhodes/Hard Rock International)

The Florida-based gaming company owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida unveiled mobile apps for users in Indiana and Tennessee. Those states are the fifth and sixth, respectively, where a Hard Rock Sportsbook app is available, joining Arizona, Iowa, New Jersey, and Virginia.

According to a Hard Rock release, the company seeks to engage users with an approach that integrates online play and in-person experiences. In Indiana, the company owns Hard Rock Northern Indiana, a land-based casino in Gary.

In Tennessee, the company operates Hard Rock Cafes in Memphis, Nashville, and Pigeon Forge. Hard Rock also operates a casino in Bristol, VA, just across the Tennessee state line.

Hard Rock also has plans to expand into Illinois, where it is building a casino in Rockford, in the near future. It’s also applied for a license in Ohio, where it operates a casino in Cincinnati. The Ohio launch could come as soon as Jan. 1, pending regulatory approval.

New Users Get to Spin Mystery Wheel

Hard Rock Sportsbook also offers new users a chance to spin its “Mystery Wheel” to find out the value of a free bet they’ll receive for registering. The maximum value is $5,000.

The successful debut of the Mystery Wheel is the latest example of the unique interactive experiences that can only be found at Hard Rock Sportsbook as well as our commitment to building the most entertaining app in the market,” said Marlon Goldstein, Hard Rock Digital’s executive managing director and CEO.

The Tennessee and Indiana launches weren’t the only new developments for the Hard Rock Sportsbook. Mike Primeaux, the managing director of product for Hard Rock Digital, announced on Twitter Tuesday that the company’s development team would soon unveil a “streaming hub” that will allow users to see all the games and matches they can watch and wager through the app.

New Retail Sportsbook in North Carolina

Hard Rock wasn’t the only company that opened a sportsbook on Tuesday. Down in North Carolina, the Catawba Two Kings Casino opened a retail sportsbook at its temporary casino in Kings Mountain, roughly 35 miles west of Charlotte.

North Carolina allows Class III tribal gaming operators in the state to offer in-person sports betting. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have Caesars retail sportsbooks at its two Harrah’s casinos in the far western part of the state.

The Two Kings sportsbook utilizes the International Gaming Technology platform for its kiosks and betting windows. Delaware North, which is working with the Catawba Nation on the casino, is also advising the tribe on sportsbook operations.

“We’re very excited to bring a sportsbook and betting kiosks to the Catawba Two Kings Casino so our loyal patrons can enjoy sports wagering,” said Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority. “We also anticipate that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favorite teams.”

The temporary casino opened in July 2021 with 500 machines. Less than six months later, the venue expanded to 1,000 machines, including a mix of slots and electronic table games.

The tribal nation has added several modular structures to the temporary casino to accommodate the sportsbook.