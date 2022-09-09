Gordon Ramsay to Open Upscale Steakhouse at Caesars Southern Indiana

Elizabeth, Ind., may not seem to have much in common with Lake Tahoe, Boston, or Las Vegas. But that will change later this year, when the town that’s home to Caesars Southern Indiana will welcome celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who plans to open a restaurant there.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay prepares a steak dish. On Thursday, Caesars Southern Indiana announced it will open Gordon Ramsay Steak, a fine-dining establishment, at the casino by the end of the year. (Image: Caesars Southern Indiana)

According to a Thursday release, the casino will be the fifth location for Gordon Ramsay Steak, a fine-dining destination featuring a mix of dry-aged beef and seasonal dishes produced with locally sourced food.

The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system,” Ramsay said in a statement. “In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are. I’m really excited to take the amazing culinary bounties of the region and showcase all the area has to offer.”

The 170-seat restaurant will take the place of Binion’s Steakhouse, which closed last month to make way for the new attraction.

With more than 6,000 square feet of space, the restaurant will resemble an upscale pub, according to the release. The menu will also feature a list of top wines, a selection of premium bourbons, and a variety of other spirits.

Hell’s Kitchen Star is a Master Chef

Ramsay, a 55-year-old British native, is known by some for his reality TV shows, including MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen. He’s also an accomplished chef whose highly rated restaurants hold seven Michelin stars.

Three years ago, Ramsay partnered with Lion Capital to expand his restaurant business in the US. Gordon Ramsay North America operates 15 restaurants in Atlantic City, Baltimore, Boston, Cherokee, NC, Chicago, Kansas City, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Orlando, and San Diego.

Several of those establishments are in Caesars Entertainment locations. The list includes five venues on the Las Vegas Strip, with a sixth on the way.

Caesars doesn’t own Caesars Southern Indiana, as it sold the casino in December 2020 to EBCI Holdings for $250 million. EBCI is allowed to use the Caesars brand through a licensing agreement.

“Offering a world-renowned dining experience found only in urban areas will be exciting for our valued guests and the region,” Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager Brad Siegel said in a statement. “We welcome everyone to have fun and celebrate Gordon Ramsay, and welcome his team to our beautiful and friendly property.”

Gaming Competition Heating Up in Louisville Area

Landing a Gordon Ramsay restaurant is a big win for Caesars Southern Indiana, which finds itself in a competition for regional gaming dollars with Churchill Downs.

Besides horse racing at the track, Churchill Downs operates Derby City Gaming, a historical horse racing (HHR) venue 15 minutes from the track. Derby City Gaming is undergoing a $76 million expansion project, including a hotel.

In addition, Churchill Downs is spending about $80 million on Derby City Downtown, a second Louisville HHR facility. Company officials hope it can draw visitors away from Caesars, about a 20-minute drive from downtown.

Scott Barber, EBCI Holdings CEO, told Casino.org Thursday that the company, the commercial gaming division for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is excited to invest in enhancing the hospitality experience at Caesars Southern Indiana.

“Gordon Ramsay is a world-class, Michelin-rated chef and successful entrepreneur,” Barber said. “His demonstrated track record of highly successful restaurants made this an easy decision and one befitting of the quality experiences our guests expect at the property.”