Gordon Ramsay Bringing Sixth Eatery to Las Vegas, Harrah’s Restaurant to Open Late 2022

Posted on: March 23, 2022, 08:13h.

Last updated on: March 23, 2022, 08:15h.

Celebrity restauranteur Gordon Ramsay is expanding its footprint on the Las Vegas Strip by way of Harrah’s. The Caesars Entertainment property announced this week that Ramsay’s Kitchen will open this fall at the casino.

Gordon Ramsay during a taping of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.” The famed chef is further expanding his brand in Las Vegas with a sixth restaurant, this one set for Harrah’s. (Image: Getty)

The Harrah’s location is set to be Ramsay’s sixth restaurant on the Strip. All six of his eateries are at Caesars-operated resorts.

I’ve had an amazing 10 years with Caesars Entertainment, and I couldn’t be more excited to expand the partnership, opening my sixth restaurant concept in Las Vegas,” Gordon Ramsay said. “I’m really looking forward to introducing Ramsay’s Kitchen to the millions of guests that visit Harrah’s each year.”

Ramsay’s Kitchen plans to draw inspiration from the chef’s personal kitchen. The concept is billed as a “casually refined” restaurant offering “new twists on Ramsay’s signature creations.”

As for the menu, Harrah’s says guests can expect a raw bar, soups, salads, sandwiches, and “signature mains.”

Ramsay in 2019 partnered with private equity group Lion Capital to open 100 restaurants by 2024, but the pandemic greatly delayed that lofty goal. Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s is nonetheless one of the 100.

Ramsay will reportedly net $100 million for his role in the Lion Capital development initiative.

Robust Partnership

Ramsay became a staple of the celebrity chef scene with his British television series “Hell’s Kitchen,” which debuted in 2004. A US version of the hit show debuted the following year. The series was renewed last month for its 21st and 22nd seasons.

Ramsay is one of the most recognizable celebrity chefs in the world. And that naturally lent his fame to the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars partnered with Ramsay in 2012. He opened Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and Gordon Ramsay Burger at Planet Hollywood that same year. He’s since opened Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Palace, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips at The LINQ.

“Chef Ramsay puts his heart into every one of his restaurants, and we are incredibly fortunate to welcome his culinary expertise and best-in-class hospitality to the resort,” said Dan Walsh, SVP and general manager of Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Caesars hasn’t only leveraged Ramsay’s fame at its Las Vegas properties. Caesars has additionally partnered with the chef for restaurants at Caesars Atlantic City, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, and Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Celebrity Lures

Las Vegas has long been an epicenter of five-star culinary delights from the world’s most celebrated chefs. Harrah’s bringing Ramsay to the property puts the casino on the map for guests seeking such gastronomic wonders.

Currently, Harrah’s Las Vegas has two celebrity-inspired restaurants — Pizza Cake by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro and Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay. But both are quick-serve eateries.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s will feature 240 seats, a seven-seat raw bar, and a private dining room. The concept has already been deployed in Boston where Ramsay’s Kitchen opened in January at the Mandarin Oriental.

With Ramsay’s name attached, guests should expect lofty prices. At Ramsay’s Kitchen in Boston, the chicken pot pie goes for $28, a side of fries $12, and a slice of cheesecake $14.