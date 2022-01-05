Martha Stewart Coming to Las Vegas Strip with Paris Restaurant

The name Martha Stewart might not conjure up thoughts of casinos and the Las Vegas Strip, but that’s precisely where the media personality and businesswoman is embarking on for her next venture.

Martha Stewart poses for a photograph in her kitchen at her New York home. The media icon is coming to Las Vegas with her first restaurant venture. (Image: Getty)

As Casino.org has been reporting since last July, Stewart is setting up a home on the Las Vegas Strip and she’s inviting you to be her guest. The 80-year-old has partnered with Caesars Entertainment to develop her first-ever restaurant.

“The Bedford by Martha Stewart,” as the eatery is called, is scheduled to open at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino this spring. Stewart’s foray into restaurant service will feature culinary creations sourced from her favorite vendors both locally and from across the nation.

Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family. The architecture and decoration of the spaces cleverly exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected, and utterly delectable,” explained Stewart.

Caesars said that Stewart herself designed the Bedford restaurant’s interior. The 194-seat “intimate restaurant will offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home,” the casino operator added.

Martha Stewart’s forthcoming restaurant replaces Martorano’s at Paris. The upscale Italian joint officially closed in October, though its end was in the works long before.

Living Icon

Martha Stewart and Las Vegas don’t seemingly go hand-in-hand.

For older generations, the Martha Stewart name is synonymous with her syndicated television program tailored towards entertaining, and perhaps the associated “Saturday Night Live” spoofs. For others, Stewart is best remembered for her infamous insider-trading scandal that landed her in federal prison for nearly five months. Younger people might think of Snoop Dogg when they hear Martha Stewart.

The grandma hopes her name soon induces thoughts of Las Vegas, too. Stewart says Caesars has been a most ideal partner in developing her debut restaurant. She adds that Bedford will bring culinary delights from Vermont, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey to the Strip. The restaurant will also purvey caviar from California and local items from the Las Vegas Farmers Market.

New Year, New Restaurants

2022 is here, and soon so are numerous new restaurants in Las Vegas.

Eater Vegas unveiled its “26 Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings in 2022” list this week, and 12 are located inside Strip casinos. Along with Martha Stewart’s restaurant, which made the Eater Vegas list, celebrities opening new eateries on the Strip this year include Buddy Valastro of “Cake Boss” fame, celebrity chef Bobby Flay, and Lisa Vanderpump of Bravo reality TV notoriety.

Valastro is opening the “Boss Café” inside Harrah’s. “Bobby’s Burgers” from Flay is opening at Paris, as is Vanderpump’s “Vanderpump à Paris.”

Paris’ culinary offerings are being greatly overhauled. The Strip casino recently opened one of the most highly anticipated restaurant debuts with its September commencement of Nobu. Nobu at Paris is the third establishment from restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa and his development and ownership team, which includes Hollywood A-lister Robert De Niro