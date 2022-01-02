George Lopez Scraps New Year’s Eve Shows at Washington Casino After Apparent Illness

George Lopez did not get to ring in 2022 as he probably hoped. The comedian and television star was scheduled to do two New Year’s Eve shows at a Washington state tribal casino. However, he ended the first show early and canceled the nightcap.

Comedian George Lopez speaks at a 2019 event at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, on comedy and race relations. On Friday, Lopez had to end a show early at a Washington state tribal casino after apparently falling ill. His second show later on New Year’s Eve was eventually rescheduled.

TMZ reported Saturday that Lopez apparently fell ill during his 4 pm PT show at the Muckleshoot Events Center at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, located about 20 miles south of Seattle.

A witness told the celebrity news site that Lopez, 60, was not looking well and had requested water. A video snippet acquired by TMZ showed an apologetic Lopez ending the matinee show suddenly but to some applause from the crowd.

There was also a report of an ambulance arriving. However, it was not known whether Lopez went to a hospital.

Lopez has yet to respond about the incident.

Initially, the Muckleshoot Casino announced the 8 pm PT show was canceled, less than 90 minutes before it was to begin. Later Friday evening, it announced that the second show would be rescheduled for March 18.

The casino said that those who attended the early show would receive refunds.

Lopez to Frequent Mirage in ’22

Like many top stand-up comedians, Lopez makes frequent appearances in Las Vegas.

Lopez is part of the Aces of Comedy lineup at the Mirage Las Vegas. Others who perform at the MGM Resorts International destination include Ron White, Tim Allen, Bill Maher, Wayne Brady, Kathleen Madigan, and Iliza Shlesinger.

Lopez is already booked to play three weekends at the Mirage in 2022, including Jan. 28 and 29.

David Lee Roth’s New Year’s Vegas Shows Canceled

Other entertainers also saw their New Year’s plans scrapped at the last minute.

In Las Vegas, the start of David Lee Roth’s series of shows at the House of Blues was scuttled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those both working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at the House of Blues Las Vegas have been canceled,” the House of Blues said in a statement.

Ticket holders received refunds.

Both shows at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino were sellouts, according to the former Van Halen lead singer’s web site. Shows scheduled for this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday sold out as well. Those shows are still on for now.

Roth, who also enjoyed a bit of success as a solo singer in the 1980s, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in October that the series of shows at the House of Blues would be his swan song. COVID-19 aside, he’s apparently going out on a bang. Due to the demand, the House of Blues added shows for Jan. 14-15 and 21-22.