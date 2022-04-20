Mohegan Sun Spending $15M to Renovate, Expand Connecticut Flagship Casino Resort

Posted on: April 20, 2022, 10:51h.

Last updated on: April 20, 2022, 10:58h.

Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, is investing $15 million to renovate and expand the tribal casino resort. The focus of the spending is to better cater to VIP patrons and high rollers.

A project rendering of the VIP Lounge & Bar at Casino of the Earth inside Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. The tribe is spending $15 million on various renovation improvements across the resort. (Image: Mohegan Sun)

In a release issued to Casino.org this week, the Mohegan Tribe explained that the renovation includes a new 6,500-square-foot VIP Lounge & Bar inside Casino of the Earth. The resort’s two most luxurious guestroom accommodations — dubbed The Royal Suites — will also undergo complete makeovers. Casino of the Sky’s Sachem Lounge will additionally be given a facelift.

Tribal officials added that the Mohegan Sun Golf Club — an 18-hole championship golf course located in nearby Baltic, Ct., will receive $1 million to invest in new maintenance equipment. The golf club has also developed a three-year master plan to renovate and redesign certain parts of the course.

Mohegan’s biggest spenders are the focus of the $15 million spend.

Our premium customers have always been an important part of our business. We think our high-end amenities give us a competitive advantage,” said Jeff Hamilton, Mohegan Sun’s president and general manager.

Sweet Suites

Of the $15 million renovation budget, Mohegan Sun says $3 million will be set aside specifically for the two Royal Suites. Located on the highest floors of the Sky Tower, with breathtaking views of the property, the tribe says the penthouses will undergo “an extensive Fire & Water themed makeover.”

The 3,500-square-foot suites, the Mohegan presser explained, will offer two distinctively different luxury hotel experiences. Each suite will feature two master bedrooms, two Jacuzzis, personal butler service, a large circular living room, and panoramic views of the Thames River.

The Casino of the Earth VIP Lounge & Bar will feature a full bar and restaurant menu. It will be complemented with a fireplace fixture, where the casino hopes its VIPs will gather over cocktails and small bites.

Architects from New York-based Rockwell Group say they’re working with the Mohegan Tribe’s cultural department to incorporate Mohegan-influenced designs and elements into the new lounge space.

The $15 million spending projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

March Revenue

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino relayed their March slots numbers this week. And the figures show improvements compared with March 2021.

Mohegan Sun won $44.7 million on its slots last month, which represents a 2.8% year-over-year gain. Foxwoods reported slot gross gaming revenue (GGR) of $30.4 million — 2.4% better than March 2021. The state receives 25% of the slot hold. The tribes retain all of their table game revenue, which therefore isn’t publicly disclosed.

Mohegan Sun additionally won $8.1 million from its online casino platform, and Foxwoods reported iGaming GGR of $10.2 million. Mohegan Sun’s retail and online sports betting operations kept $3.5 million of the March wagers, while Foxwoods oddsmakers generated sportsbook GGR of $2.5 million.

Connecticut last year amended the state’s Class III gaming compacts with its two federally recognized tribes to include iGaming and sports betting. iGaming GGR is subject to an 18% tax, while sports betting income is taxed lower at 13.75%.