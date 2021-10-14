Muckleshoot Casino, Washington State: Nearby Shooting Leads to Injuries

Posted on: October 14, 2021, 03:50h.

Last updated on: October 14, 2021, 05:57h.

A late-night shooting near Washington State’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort Wednesday left one person wounded. A suspect was placed in custody.

Slot machines at Washington State’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort, pictured above. A shooting took place this week near the gaming property. (Image: TripAdvisor)

The unidentified victim was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. The person’s condition was not immediately available on Thursday.

The Auburn, Wash. Police Department provided few details on the incident, which took place in Auburn sometime before 11 pm.

But after the arrest of the suspect, the department announced on its Facebook page that there was “no current threat to the public.”

The unnamed suspect surrendered without any incident at his home, police told KOMO, a local TV station.

The specific location of the shooting was Dogwood Street and Auburn Way South, near the tribal gaming property, local police said.

Earlier in the night, police advised the public, “Please stay clear of the area, we will continue to keep you updated.” At one point, search dogs were used by officers as they searched for the suspect.

The gaming property is owned and operated by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe. It is located about 28 miles south of Seattle.

Recent Casino Violence

Other recent violent incidents took place at tribal gaming properties in Washington State.

Last week, Washington State’s Yakima County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a suspect after a shooting took place at Legends Casino Hotel.

The suspect was identified as Buddy Byron McKenzie, 41, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting of a woman in the parking lot at the tribal gaming property.

She was identified this week as Lupe Torres, 37, KIMA, a local TV station, reported. She was shot in her head and torso. Deputies provided first aid until EMTs arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her medical condition was unknown following the shooting, the Yakima Herald-Republic, a local newspaper, reported. She remains in the hospital.

Earlier, the victim rejected McKenzie following a relationship, apparently leading to the shooting, it was claimed by a poster on Facebook.

The casino is located on the Yakama Indian Reservation in Toppenish. It is about 162 miles southeast of Seattle.

Domestic Violence

In an unrelated incident last October, a 35-year-old Washington State man was charged with second-degree domestic violence murder for the death of a 33-year-year woman in a parking lot outside the Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip, Wash.

Prosecutors say Nomeneta Tauave got into a fight with his girlfriend, Hana Letoi, on Oct. 23. The couple started a screaming match inside the casino, and it continued outside to their GMC Yukon in the parking lot. Security officers say the altercation turned violent, with Tauave allegedly punching and shaking Letoi violently. She fell out of the SUV as he sped off, eyewitnesses stated.