Genting Singapore Says No Takeover Talks Ongoing, Lim Confirms Unsolicited Bid

Posted on: July 18, 2022, 01:00h.

Last updated on: July 18, 2022, 12:37h.

Genting Singapore, the owner of the Resorts World Sentosa casino-hotel, denies it’s in continuing takeover discussions with potential suitors, but it did confirm the chairman of its parent company received an unsolicited acquisition offer.

Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Parent company Genting Singapore denies takeover talks are ongoing. (Image: Bloomberg)

In a filing today with the Singapore Stock Exchange, Genting Singapore acknowledges various media reports that surfaced last week indicating it was in ongoing discussions with unidentified companies about a potential takeover, but the integrated resort operator says those reports are false.

The company is not aware of nor has it been party to any ongoing discussions concerning any potential transaction,” it said in the regulatory filing.

The document was accompanied by another requesting that the exchange lift a trading halt Genting Singapore called for last Friday in the wake of the aforementioned reports.

No Direct Comments on MGM Rumor

Reports suggesting that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) approached the Lim family about purchasing Genting Singapore touched off speculation the gaming company was engaged in talks with other suitors as well.

Genting’s filing with the Singapore Stock Exchange confirms that Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, executive chairman of Genting Berhad, received an unsolicited approach from another company regarding an acquisition, but that suitor isn’t identified in the document.

Lim “has informed the Company that he is aware, by virtue of his position as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive of Genting Berhad, that Genting Berhad had received an unsolicited approach for its shareholding in the Company, which has not been pursued,” according to the filing.

Genting Berhad is an industrial conglomerate with varying lines of business, including casinos in the Bahamas, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and the US, among other interests.

What’s Next for Genting Singapore?

It’s possible Genting Berhad could be paying lip to service the no acquisition talks bit, but there’s no denying its Singapore integrated resort — one of two in the city-state — would be highly coveted by any number of prospective buyers.

Singapore is open to international tourists and gaming executives are enthusiastic about the near-term prospects there — something that cannot be said of Macau.

On a related note, some analysts believe it’d be unwise of Genting Singapore to sell itself before Singapore’s gaming industry fully recovers. Rather, at least one bank suggests the Genting Berhad could opt to sell a partial slice of the Singapore unit and use that capital to shore up its US gaming operations and potentially make an acquisition aimed at gain access to Macau.

Prior to the aforementioned trading halt in its shares, Genting Singapore had a market capitalization of $6.4 billion, making it affordable for an assortment of potential suitors.