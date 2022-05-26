Marina Bay Sands Needs 2,000 Employees as Singapore Visitation Improves

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore needs employees – lots of them. The Las Vegas Sands (LVS) integrated resort (IR) is going on a hiring spree and will hold a job fair for candidates next week.

The two-day recruitment fair will be held at the resort to fill over 2,000 vacant positions, according to a press release from yesterday. The event, scheduled for May 30 and 31, will be the first walk-in recruitment drive since the 2020 start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the major hiring departments of the resort will have dedicated booths at this event for job seekers. This will allow them to conduct on-site interviews, possibly leading to immediate offers.

Plenty of Job Opportunities

MBS has more than 15 departments that are looking for employees, including security, food and beverage, management and casino operations. The resort, the site of this year’s G2E Asia, hosted a virtual career fair in December, which featured 1,000 job opportunities.

Marina Bay Sands will soon embark on a $1-billion refurbishment of the hotel accommodation. This will add additional suites to the existing towers. The upgrade is separate from a promise to spend SG$4.5 million (US$3.3billion) on the expansion of the property.

As a long-term employer, Marina Bay Sands continues to invest not only in our infrastructure but also in building a sustainable workforce for the future,” said MBS Human Resources SVP Chan Yit Foon.

Singapore dropped its previous COVID-19 travel requirements for fully-vaccinated tourists as of April 26. Since April 1, there have been no on-arrival screenings, facilitating more inbound traffic.

Relaxed Travel Rules Boost Singapore

The change in travel rules is paying off for the country, as well as its gaming industry. From January to April inclusive, the number of tourists to Singapore rose 472.2% year-on-year and reached 540,430. This is more than the 330,000 total from last year.

Official data shows that 95,490 visitors came from India, a year-on-year increase of 533.1%. With 84,658 visitors, Indonesia came in second, followed by Malaysia, with 45,560. The latter is an increase of 750.4% over the previous year.

Singapore’s Minister for Transport, S Iswaran, stated earlier this month that passenger traffic would continue to increase in the coming months as more flights return. He predicted that, before the end of this year, Changi Airport will receive at least half of the inbound traffic it had prior to COVID-19.

Genting Singapore Tackling New Markets

Genting Singapore, whose Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) shares a duopoly with MBS, is taking advantage of the post-COVID-19 rebound to tap into new markets. CEO Tan Hee Teck, in the company’s recent annual general meeting (AGM), stated that the casino operator wants to expand its customer base to include casual players.

Teck stated that the goal is diversification of the customer base as RWS becomes a complex that caters to more casual players. He added that the IR expects to receive more premium visitors in the future. These have a high spending potential, and that the company needed to adapt to those needs.

During the AGM, someone asked about the company’s timeline for a post-COVID-19 recovery. While Teck is confident in Genting Singapore’s ability, he said that the company needed to address many issues before returning to 2019 levels.

RWS has announced that it will undertake a phased renovation from now until 2023. It will include 1,200 units in its three hotels, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and Festive Hotel.