New Jersey G-Shine Bloods Gang Leader Killed After Shooting Up Florida Sweepstakes Parlor

Posted on: February 2, 2021, 04:33h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2021, 04:33h.

A reputed leader of the G-Shine Bloods gang in Trenton, New Jersey was shot dead by a security guard after he opened fire in a Florida gaming facility over the weekend.

Bayshine Leary had a long criminal record that included shooting offenses back home in Trenton, New Jersey. (Image: Columbia County Sheriff’s Department)

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said that Bayshine Leary, 42, began firing multiple rounds at random inside the Q-Time 777 casino, a sweepstakes business in Lake City, after attempting to shoot a female employee at point-blank range.

Deputies said a security guard confronted Leary and exchanged gunfire with him. The gang member was hit and died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Earlier, Leary had been involved in a dispute and had been asked to leave the premises, the sheriff’s office said. Shortly afterwards, at about 3am, he returned with a firearm, which he pointed at the woman, but it malfunctioned.

Leary had been accompanied by another individual and deputies say they are still trying to determine that individual’s involvement.

Criminal History

Leary had a long criminal record and has been in and out of prison much of his adult life. According to historical reports in the New Jersey media, in 2005 he was found to be the owner of a 9mm handgun that was used in a shooting on a transit bus that wounded a rival gang member and an innocent bystander, a 12-year-old girl.

As part of a plea deal for that case, charges were dropped against him for another shooting that same year. Leary was accused of ordering members of his gang to fire at a group of rivals to drive them up the street to where he and others were waiting in ambush. In March 2006, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2012, Leary pleaded guilty to charges related to the non-fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man and was sentenced to five years.

He was released in March 2016 on parole supervision for three years but was back inside less than a year later for unlawful possession of a handgun.

He also has served time for a drug conviction.

Rise and Shine

G-Shine, formerly known as Gangster Killer Bloods, is a Bloods Gang subset that evolved from the United Blood Nation in the late 1990s.

According to the US Department of Justice, G-Shine originated in the New York/New Jersey area and migrated along the east coast. It now has a presence in multiple states, including New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“G-Shine’s gang members and associates engage in the sale of narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, crack cocaine, and other substances, and use firearms to defend themselves and their criminal enterprise,” claims the DOJ.