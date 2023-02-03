Foxwoods Casino Expands Family Focus, Breaks Ground on Great Wolf Lodge

Posted on: February 3, 2023, 10:08h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2023, 10:25h.

Ground was broken this week for a new Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket, Conn. The family-focused resort and entertainment complex is on 13 acres next to the sprawling Foxwoods Resort Casino.

An architectural rendering of the future Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut. The site is adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino. (Image: Great Wolf Lodge)

The $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf property is scheduled to open in 2025. To draw families, it will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor water park that includes body slides, tube slides, raft rides, and activity pools.

Also featured will be a 61,000-square-foot family entertainment center called Great Wolf Adventure Park.

When complete, the property will be the company’s 23rd resort in North America and third resort in the Northeast. Others are in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and in Fitchburg, Mass.

Will Draw Tourists

Current projections predict the new Great Wolf location will draw some half-million visitors a year.

The resort is being constructed in partnership with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, which operates Foxwoods Resort Casino. Foxwoods, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, is believed to be the largest casino resort in North America.

In addition to gambling and hotels, Foxwoods has entertainment spaces for concerts and comedy shows, many restaurants, go-karts, golf, and over 80 retail stores.

This project with Great Wolf Lodge marks another milestone for us as we continue to trailblaze in the guest experience, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring this family-friendly experience to the area,” Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ president and CEO, said in a statement.

“This is the completion of a vision that my counsel had from back in the ‘90s, when we first launched Foxwoods, that we were going to be a true destination resort. We always felt like some family component is necessary to make … [it] complete,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Chairman Rodney Butler added in the statement.

Economic Boost

Connecticut and nearby Rhode Island will also get an economic boost from the development. Once open, it will lead to more than 500 new jobs.

During construction, Turner Construction, predicts it will hire close to 400 construction and trade workers.

Foxwoods initially opened in 1986 as a Native American bingo hall. After reaching a Class III gaming compact with Connecticut, traditional Las Vegas-style slot machines and table games launched at the casino in 1992.

Foxwoods opened a high-stakes bingo hall last year. It is about 30,000 square feet and holds more than 2,200 players.

Foxwoods continues to evolve with the changing US gaming landscape by offering sports betting at its facility and iGaming online. A DraftKings-operated online gaming site and the brick-and-mortar DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods are also in operation.