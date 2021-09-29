Connecticut Retail Sports Betting Debuting September 30, Mobile Early Next Month

Connecticut sports betting will officially begin tomorrow, September 30.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (right) earlier this month inspects some FanDuel sports betting kiosks inside Mohegan Sun. Tomorrow, September 30, the first legal sports bet inside the state is expected to be placed. (Image: Connecticut Mirror)

The debut comes just four months since Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed new tribal compacts with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. That pact allows them to operate sports betting and iGaming, Foxwoods broke the news today that its retail sportsbook will open for business on September 30.

Patrons at the integrated resort casino in Mashantucket, Ct., will be able to place sports bets at the casino’s temporary DraftKings sportsbook, or at one of the many freestanding sports betting kiosks placed around the property.

Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests, and Connecticut residents,” declared Rodney Butler, chairperson of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.

Foxwoods has partnered with DraftKings for its retail and mobile sports betting, as well as online casino gaming. Mohegan Sun has teamed with FanDuel for its expanded operations.

At the time of this article’s publishing, Mohegan Sun had not responded to a Casino.org inquiry seeking clarification as to whether its FanDuel sportsbook would also begin taking in-person bets beginning on September 30.

Market Regulations

The expanded Class III gaming compacts signed by Lamont at the end of May authorizes the state’s two tribes to expand their casino businesses online, and also brings sports betting to Connecticut.

Gross gaming revenue from tribal sports betting will be subject to a 13.75 percent tax. The tribes will share 18 percent of their income from online slots and table games with the state.

The updated Class III gaming compacts were published in the Federal Register on September 27. The publication of the tribal gaming revenue sharing terms means the tribes are cleared to commence sports betting and online casino operations at the federal level. State regulatory approvals, however, remain. Those conditions are expected to soon be satisfied, and online sports betting and iGaming is anticipated to start early next month.

Foxwoods’ temporary DraftKings area is located inside the Rainmaker Casino’s Ultimate Race Book. The facility is open 11 am to midnight through the week, and 9:30 am to midnight on the weekend. A permanent DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods remains under construction.

FanDuel’s permanent sportsbook at Mohegan Sun will open sometime this winter inside the Casino of the Earth. A temporary FanDuel betting location is ready inside the Bow & Arrow Sports Bar.

Ideal Timing

Connecticut’s sports betting industry is debuting at a perfect time of the year. The NFL and college football seasons are underway, the MLB postseason begins next week, the NHL season starts on October 9, and NBA teams are opening their training camps.

The American Gaming Association estimates that some 42 million Americans will wager a bet on a football game this season. That’s up 36 percent from 2020.

Sports betting is legal and operational in 26 states, plus DC. Connecticut will bring that total to 27 states.

Along with Mohegan-FanDuel and Foxwoods-DraftKings, the Connecticut Lottery achieved sports betting rights through the 2021 state gaming expansion package. The lottery has partnered with Rush Street Interactive to operate online and retail sports betting. Those operations are expected to commence on October 7.