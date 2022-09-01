Foxwoods Embarks on $385M Expansion as Anniversary Celebration Continues

Posted on: September 1, 2022, 11:27h.

Last updated on: September 1, 2022, 12:26h.

Foxwoods Resort Casino officially commemorated its 30-year anniversary in February. But the gaming destination owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation is celebrating all year long by announcing an array of expansion and renovation projects.

Foxwoods Resort Casino executives and tribal leaders celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the Connecticut property in February 2022. Foxwoods is set for a major overhaul that will include additional gaming space and a Great Wolf Lodge. (Image: Norwich Bulletin)

Foxwoods officials this week unveiled the tribe’s latest investment to its flagship property. The Mashantuckets will spend $85 million to expand the casino by 50K square feet, with the new area including “luxurious, high-limit slots.”

The $85 million expansion includes a 13K square-foot celebrity chef restaurant. The tribe says the chef will be revealed at a later time.

The project additionally includes a new 40-seat bar and another Grand Pequot cashier cage. The project, set to begin construction in November, will replace the Grand Ballroom located in the Grand Pequot Tower.

This addition will create a new and vibrant hub of activity in the center of the resort which will be open to the main concourse area, and provide unobstructed views into the gaming space,” Foxwoods told Casino.org.

Foxwoods expanding its gaming space is the first major expansion of the casinos since 2008. That’s when the resort opened The Fox Tower, which was originally known as MGM Grand at Foxwoods.

Spending Spree

Foxwoods began as an Indian bingo parlor in the mid-1980s. Following the passage of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act in 1988, which authorized federally recognized tribes to operate certain types of gambling on their sovereign lands, Foxwoods opened a casino on Feb. 15, 1992.

This year marks 30 years of casino gambling at Foxwoods. The tribe’s $85 million gaming expansion and renovation project is the latest major announcement for the property this year.

In February, during the tribe’s official commemoration of Foxwoods’ 30 years, the tribe revealed a development partnership with Great Wolf Resorts. This will bring an indoor waterpark and a new hotel to the resort.

Foxwoods and Great Wolf Resorts are teaming up to build a $300 million Great Wolf Lodge. The attraction will include the typical indoor water rides and amenities found at Great Wolf’s 19 other properties, plus a 550-room hotel.

The Great Wolf Lodge at Foxwoods is set to be built between the Rainmaker Entrance and Pequot Outpost gas station, located just south of the current resort. The Foxwoods Great Wolf Lodge is scheduled to open in 2024.

DraftKings Sportsbook, New Amenities

Foxwoods’ overhaul began last November with the casino opening its DraftKings Sportsbook. The 12K square-foot sports betting, eating, and watering hole came as a result of the tribe reaching a new gaming compact with Connecticut in May 2021.

Though minor compared with a new casino and $300 million Great Wolf Lodge, Foxwoods has confirmed other projects in 2022. The tribe earlier this year announced plans to open a new bingo hall and sushi restaurant, renovate its Golden Dragon restaurant, and bring in a Wahlburgers burger joint.

Foxwoods is additionally building a VIP lounge. Another new attraction that has since opened is a retail space. That’s where card collectors can buy, sell, trade, and grade their sports cards and other memorabilia. Called CardVault, the business is located in the Great Cedar Hotel.