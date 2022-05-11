Fox Sports Prepares First Sports Betting Show in Mexico

Posted on: May 11, 2022, 05:55h.

Last updated on: May 11, 2022, 05:55h.

The Fox Corporation is expanding its interest in sports betting. Its Fox Sports Mexico arm is launching its first sports betting show in the country, Money Line Show.

The cast of Money Line Show, Fox Sports Mexico’s entry into the sports betting world. The show will debut next week. (Image: La Saga)

The Fox Corporation already has a strong presence in the US sports betting market, complete with substantial broadcast coverage and its own Fox Bet sportsbook. It’s now extending its interest in the market and is bringing a new sports betting show to its customers in Mexico.

Fox Sports Mexico announced the launch of a new sports betting program as it looks to attract more interest in sports betting in the country. Money Line Show hopes to “unite the world of betting with the world of sports,” according to its host, Joshúa Maya.

Into the Wild World of Sports Betting

This new program will start airing on May 16. It will run daily, Monday to Friday, from 6 PM to 7 PM. When it does, it will become Fox Sports’ first sports betting show in Mexico.

Appearing on the program alongside Maya will be a number of sports broadcast personalities. Among these, according to Fox’s announcement, are Luis Silva, Alex Blanco, Silvia Gómez, Mónica Arredondo, Mariana Velázquez de León and Jack Ades.

The world of betting has grown significantly. Between 2020 and so far this year, there has been an increase of 30%. In addition, it is expected that by 2025, growth will be 50% compared to 2020, which is why today it is considered one of the fastest-growing industries,” said Joshúa Maya.

The television network stated that Money Line Show is a proposal that seeks to meet the needs of its audience. More people constantly looking to join the world of betting. In Mexico, sports betting is completely legal; however, there is still a lot of apprehension and negative stigmatization against the activity.

Improving Sports Betting’s Image

Until a few years ago, all sports betting was illegal in Mexico. Today, however, there are established sportsbooks and more regulations. This has helped clean up sports betting’s image, as well as provided mechanisms for new club and broadcast deals.

Money Line Show is a new concept for Fox Sports Mexico. Its goal is to explain to the public how betting works and what are the different concepts that are handled within the sector.

Also, one of the attractions of this program is that it will have the participation of expert tipsters. These will offer the public betting tips and picks, as well as other insight, to help them improve their sports betting activity.

The show appears to be a direct descendant of another broadcast by the same name. In July of last year, Maya and Silva introduced a podcast called El Money Line Show.

This was an exclusive podcast of Futvox and is available on Audible, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more. Requests for details regarding any agreement between Futvox and Fox went unanswered.