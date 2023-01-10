Fox Sports Host Should Own Up to Bet: Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

Posted on: January 10, 2023, 07:29h.

Last updated on: January 10, 2023, 07:29h.

Last August, before the NFL season began, sportsbooks gave the Seattle Seahawks odds of anywhere from +8000 to +200000 to take the Super Bowl. They’ve come a long way since then and cornerback Tariq Woolen wants FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre to own up to a promise he made in front of the sports world.

Sports commentator Jason McIntyre appears during a discussion about the NBA. A past comment about the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks has a player calling him to honor a bet. (Image: Fox Sports)

The Seahawks’ season had some hits and misses, but was good enough to garner a spot in the postseason. The final push came when they took down the L.A. Rams last Sunday and the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle was never supposed to get this far, despite a well-established history of being able to overcome adversity in the NFL. McIntyre was so confident last August that the Seahawks would have a losing season that he put his hair where his mouth is.

A Close Shave

Social media doesn’t forget anything – once it’s out there, it’s out there. On an episode of the Herd with Colin Cowherd podcast, McIntyre was heard making a bold statement, which netizens are making sure he can’t forget.

This just in: If Seattle goes over .500, @jasonrmcintyre will shave a Seahawks logo on the side of his head pic.twitter.com/NqDnTfeIDJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 22, 2022

McIntyre said that, if the Seahawks finished the season above .500, he would “shave a Seattle Seahawks insignia on the side” of his head. Both Cowherd and his regular guest laughed, confidently asserting that it was a safe bet that would never have to be paid.

Geno Smith didn’t get enough support from the football community ahead of the season. However, he fulfilled his role under center beyond expectations, taking the top spot in the league in terms of completion percentage. He also picked up his first-ever Pro Bowl entry after 10 years in the NFL.

Perhaps Woolen used that banter as motivation for the season. He picked up six interceptions – enough to tie for first with Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson – and broke up over six passes. He also added two fumble recoveries.

He made sure McIntyre couldn’t forget about the statement, responding to it on social media after Sunday’s game. It appears the sports commentator will own up to his remarks, as he’s already said he’ll shave his head in February. He reportedly already has a barber on standby, as well.

Super Bowl Lines Still Moving

The postseason run begins this Saturday, with the Seahawks leading off against the San Francisco 49ers. Fox is hosting the game, so it’s likely McIntyre’s comments will stage another reappearance.

The Niners beat the Seahawks twice during the regular season. The first was in Week 2 when they took a massive 27-7 win. The next came in Week 15, with a closer 21-13 finish.

However, the Seahawks have already proven that they’re not a team to be dismissed easily. They’re getting around +8000 to win the Super Bowl, putting them at the bottom of the list, but stranger things have happened.

Since 1983, rookie QBs – like the won the Niners have in Brock Purdy – have only won nine of 18 Super Bowls. On the other hand, it has to be noted that the Niners picked up 10 straight regular season wins, with Purdy having taken over for the team in Week 13.

At the same time, seven Wild Card teams have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy out of the 11 that made it that far. The Seahawks would be in a very exclusive club if they became team number eight.