Florida Residence Featuring Private Casino Hits Market for Nearly $6M

Posted on: December 22, 2022, 01:31h.

Last updated on: December 22, 2022, 02:26h.

“The house always wins” is one of the oldest sayings in Las Vegas. The owners of a multimillion-dollar pad in Florida’s Reunion Resort & Golf Club community hope to win big by selling their private residence that comes with the unique distinction of having its own casino.

A Florida residence listed for sale at just under $6 million comes complete with a private casino. The casino home is in Reunion near Walt Disney World. (Image: Zillow)

Mansion Global, a website highlighting luxurious real estate listings, reported this week on the Florida casino property hitting the market. The home at 1125 Grand Traverse Parkway in Reunion, Fla., features more than 11,000 square feet of indoor living space, with 11 bedrooms and 14 baths.

Built in 2016, the house was constructed and designed as a short-term rental. Reunion is within 10 miles of Walt Disney World, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

The house has several atypical attractions, but none more so than its casino. The gaming space features slot machines and an electronic table game that seats eight.

The real estate listing says the casino offers the latest slot cabinets and electronic table gaming that will keep guests entertained throughout their stay. The electronic table game is roulette, while the slot titles include Buffalo Max, Superlock Jackpot, Jungle Wild King, and Ultimate Fire Link.

Interested in living inside a home with its own casino? The house’s asking price is just shy of $6 million at $5.95 million.

Private Casino Gambling

No federal law prevents citizens from purchasing slot machine cabinets or table games for private use. Of course, the machines are legally allowed to be played for entertainment purposes only — not for commercial use and/or with real money.

The Florida residence with a casino features an eight-player electronic roulette table manufactured by China-based Hiwill Electronics Equipment. Hiwill also manufactured the home’s slot terminals.

Many states impose conditions on what types of slot machines are legal for private possession. In Florida, only slot machines that are at least 20 years old are supposed to be legally purchased and possessed.

Earlier this year, Casino.org reported on another Florida property up for sale that was rumored to have once included a casino. A waterfront mansion in North Miami Beach that was owned by Chicago mobster Al Capone during prohibition in the 1920s featured an underground casino.

Initially listed for $13.9 million, 334 Atlantic Avenue in North Miami Beach’s Atlantic Isle community remains on the market. The asking price is currently $11.99 million.

Rental Details

Described as a “luxurious new villa with a pool, hot tub, and games,” the Airbnb listing for the Florida casino house shows prices ranging from $700 to $1,124 a night. With cleaning and service fees, a week-long rental for the house comes to around $9,400 before taxes.

The property has only one review on Airbnb, with the guest reporting that “The house was just as described — immaculate and in a great location.” The home has a perfect 5-star rating on Vrbo based on only two reviews.