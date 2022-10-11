Las Vegas Strip Soon To Feature Immersive Animated Exhibit From Disney

Las Vegas is one of several North American locations where Walt Disney Animation Studios soon will open a multi-media exhibition called “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”

Disney Animation Immersive Experience animation, pictured above. It will be seen in Las Vegas. (Image: Disney Animation)

The family-friendly event will feature popular characters from Disney animated films. It is expected to open in early 2023 at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Strip.

Among the movies to be included in the exhibit are “Peter Pan,” “Pinocchio,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King” and “Encanto.” Appealing animation and music are all part of the show.

Collaboration With Lighthouse Studios

It is a collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios. Lighthouse is the producer of the acclaimed immersive Van Gogh experience.

The two companies are looking forward to the tour.

The collaboration with Lighthouse Immersive is a first for Disney Animation,” Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios, said in a statement. “It’s a dream to bring the best of animated storytelling together with the top experts in the immersive art experience.”

“I’ve grown up with [Disney films] since childhood and so has my family,” Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross added.

“The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”

The exhibition will premiere at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December. It will open in Cleveland in February 2023. Other cities on the 2003 tour, beyond Las Vegas, include: Nashville, Detroit, Denver, Boston, San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Columbus. Later, it will be seen in Tokyo.

The Disney exhibit will be one of many attractions aimed at families with young children who are visiting Las Vegas. Las Vegas has tried to feature more attractions in recent years for those tourists who do not spend their time at casinos. Or, for those who want to visit attractions that appeal to children.

Kid-Friendly Sites

For instance, New York-New York Hotel & Casino features Hershey’s Chocolate World. It sells more than 800 types of candies and chocolates. There are many interactive experiences at the store, too.

On the same concept, M&M’s World is located in the Showcase Mall. Candy is sold in a 28,000 square-foot retail space. M&M’s can be customized using diverse images and colors.

Another place for kids is Fun Dungeon at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino. It is an arcade with over 200 games. It features the world’s biggest Pacman.

Still another kid-friendly stop is at Circus Circus Hotel & Casino. A major attraction there is the Adventuredome. That is an amusement park with rides.

Other Circus Circus draws for kids are arcades, bungee jumping, indoor rock climbing, mini-bowling, mini-golf, and roller coasters. Circus Circus also features a Las Vegas Splash Zone. It includes swimming pools, whirlpools, a water playground, and a 50-foot slide tower.

Also, the High Roller Observation Wheel, a Ferris wheel, is found at The Linq Promenade + Experience. It will provide children (and adults) a thrill. It is 550-feet high and 520 feet in diameter. It has 28 transparent pods.

Other thrill rides can be found at the Strat Hotel, Casino & Skypod. The SkyJump there is 100 stories above the ground. Thrill-seekers freefall 855 feet at 40 miles per hour.