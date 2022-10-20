FanDuel Tops Q3 Sports Betting App Rankings

After tussling with and ceding the top spot to rival DraftKings in the second quarter, FanDuel’s sports betting mobile application ranked tops among such offerings in the July through September period.

A picture of a version of the FanDuel app. It ranked tops among sports betting apps in the third quarter. (Image: Twitter)

That’s according to research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming’s third-quarter rankings, which were revealed in the most recent edition of its bi-weekly EKG Line report. In the June quarter, DraftKings barely nudged out a win against FanDuel for the top spot. Same-game parlays (SGP) set the latter apart last quarter.

FanDuel and DraftKings were essentially neck and neck in our Q2 testing but the Flutter-owned brand kicked clear in Q3. Its rise was driven by best-in-class SGP features, ease of use, and a massive range of markets,” according to Eilers & Krejcik.

Typically, a same game parlay lives up to what’s being implied: A multi-leg wager on the same event. In a hypothetical example using a football game, a bettor could pick a moneyline wager, an anytime touchdown by a particular player, and an over/under on a wide receiver’s yards.

Flutter Entertainment owns 95% of FanDuel and Boyd Gaming controls the rest.

Surprises, Other Rankings

Interestingly, the biggest surprise on the Eilers & Krejcik third-quarter sports wagering app rankings is a one-state offering run by a European gaming company.

“Betsson’s Colorado-specific app—a shop window for its B2B capabilities—finished 11th in our testing, up 7 spots from its debut in the Q2. Testers found a slick, intuitive front-end that appealed to users,” according to the research firm.

Sports betting launched in Colorado in 2020 and the state rapidly became one of the fastest-growing for regulated sports wagering in the US. It’s home to a hyper-competitive market with a slew of operators, but that landscape is mostly dominated by the likes of FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook, among others.

BetPARX, which operates in Pennsylvania, was the most improved sports betting app in the September quarter, jumping eight spots to 22nd. However, Circa Sports, in the eyes of Eilers & Krejcik, leaves something to be desired.

“The IGT-powered Circa app finished 40th (out of 40) in Betting Interface, bottom-5 in Features, and 39th overall in this quarter’s rankings. The brand clearly has a powerful proposition with its high-limit approach, but has work to do to appeal to the mass market,” noted the research firm.

BetMGM, the largest internet casino operator, placed four in the third-quarter sports betting app survey.

Other FanDuel News

Separate from the app rankings, it’s believed FanDuel is extending a multi-year accord with The Ringer, enabling it to remain the exclusive sports betting partner of the Spotfiy-owned sports media property.

Financial terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. But Axios reports enhanced integration and content creation are centerpieces of the pact.