FanDuel, AGA ‘Have a Game Plan’ to Promote Responsible Sports Betting

Posted on: March 8, 2021, 11:00h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2021, 11:00h.

FanDuel and the American Gaming Association announced jointly Monday they will partner to promote responsible sports betting, with the Flutter Entertainment subsidiary becoming the first sportsbook to join the “Have a Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” campaign.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Belterra Casino Resort in Florence, Ind., before its grand opening on Sept. 9, 2019. On Monday, FanDuel joined the American Gaming Association’s responsible sports betting initiative, the first sportsbook to do so. (Image: FanDuel/PRNewswire)

Through the “Have a Game Plan” campaign, the AGA and partners provide information to gaming consumers regarding where to find legally licensed sports betting options in each US state. It also highlights responsible sports betting practices and how to identify problem gambling behaviors.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said in the statement that FanDuel’s participation is coming at a key time.

“Responsibility to our customers has always been a pillar of AGA member operations. Extending this to meet the new realities of an expanded sports betting ecosystem is going to require full collaboration with everyone involved in it – gaming operators, media companies and leagues and teams,” Miller said. “We’re excited to have a partner like FanDuel to help extend this important initiative.”

The association started the “Have a Game Plan” campaign in 2019. Other official partners include NASCAR, NHL, PGA Tour, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

FanDuel Makes Substantial Pledge

The first sportsbook involved in the campaign is also one of the biggest in the industry.

According to the statement, FanDuel has made “a multi-million commitment” to the initiative. That includes using its media inventory as well as league and team partnerships to promote responsible sports betting.

FanDuel is licensed in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In addition to the sports betting licenses, FanDuel also has official partnerships with numerous professional sports teams. That includes, among others, the Washington Football Team, Denver Broncos, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons. It also has partnerships with the NBA, NHL, and MLB.

We are not only going to commit substantial FanDuel resources to promote ‘Have a Game Plan,’ but we intend to build a consortium of partners throughout the sports and gaming business to scale this initiative and we encourage other operators to join us,” said FanDuel Group CEO Matt King.

Sports betting is currently legal, although not necessarily operational, in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. Elsewhere, lawmakers in 17 states have filed legislation this year to legalize the game in their state.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month

The announcement between FanDuel and the AGA comes March is also Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

The purpose behind the grassroots-led initiative is to increase public awareness about problem gambling. It also raises awareness on how to identify, prevent, treat, and recover from the mental health issue.

Responsible gaming advocates also use the month to encourage healthcare providers to screen their patients or clients for problem gambling. The National Council on Problem Gambling has a calendar of events throughout the month listed on its site from affiliate organizations across the country.

If you or someone you know needs help dealing with a problem gaming issue, help is available via phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.