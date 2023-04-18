Formula 1 Gives Sneak Peek of Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock Construction

Posted on: April 18, 2023, 05:38h.

Last updated on: April 18, 2023, 05:38h.

Formula 1 has released photos and an Instragram video of the current state of construction on the paddock building centerpiecing its Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend, Nov. 16-18.

The paddock building, which will eventually house four levels of viewing, restaurants, and F1’s US headquarters, is about 60% complete and on schedule to open in October, a month before the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Image: F1)

More than 400 construction professionals have worked 20-hour shifts to get the structure to this point, which F1 officials estimate at about 60% complete. (Race organizers held a VIP-only topping-out ceremony last week.) By the time it gets to its own finish line in October, the paddock complex should have cost $500M to complete — including $240M for the land alone.

An artist’s rendering of how the paddock complex building will look when complete. (Image: F1)

Some internet sources have reported construction delays, but none claim that any might seriously threaten race weekend.

More than 400 construction workers log 20-hour shifts to complete the paddock building. (Image: F1)

Located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, the 39-acre site will serve as the driver pits, and the start and finish lines, for the big race on Nov. 18. The 300,000 square-foot paddock building — a permanent structure with four levels — will include VIP luxury suites, a rooftop viewing platform, and the offices for F1’s new US headquarters, which are currently situated in New York.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix — which Clark County signed off on allowing to take over the Las Vegas Strip for the next 10 years — will join races in Austin and Miami as the only US stops on F1’s 23-race circuit.

When there’s no race, there is talk of the Las Vegas paddock complex also functioning as a racing school or convention center.