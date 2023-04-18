Formula 1 Gives Sneak Peek of Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock Construction
Formula 1 has released photos and an Instragram video of the current state of construction on the paddock building centerpiecing its Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend, Nov. 16-18.
More than 400 construction professionals have worked 20-hour shifts to get the structure to this point, which F1 officials estimate at about 60% complete. (Race organizers held a VIP-only topping-out ceremony last week.) By the time it gets to its own finish line in October, the paddock complex should have cost $500M to complete — including $240M for the land alone.
Some internet sources have reported construction delays, but none claim that any might seriously threaten race weekend.
Located at the corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, the 39-acre site will serve as the driver pits, and the start and finish lines, for the big race on Nov. 18. The 300,000 square-foot paddock building — a permanent structure with four levels — will include VIP luxury suites, a rooftop viewing platform, and the offices for F1’s new US headquarters, which are currently situated in New York.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix — which Clark County signed off on allowing to take over the Las Vegas Strip for the next 10 years — will join races in Austin and Miami as the only US stops on F1’s 23-race circuit.
When there’s no race, there is talk of the Las Vegas paddock complex also functioning as a racing school or convention center.
