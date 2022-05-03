Encore Boston Harbor Guest Reportedly Person of Interest in Maine Shooting

Posted on: May 3, 2022, 08:45h.

Last updated on: May 3, 2022, 10:53h.

Jeremey N. Sanchez, who was arrested Friday at Encore Boston Harbor casino, has been identified as a “person of interest” in a Lewiston, Maine shooting. Maine cops want to question the 23-year-old Lowell, Mass. man about the incident, The Sun Journal, a local newspaper, reported.

Two Lewiston, Maine police department SUVs, pictured above. Lewiston cops are investigating a shooting in the city, and want to question a man who was staying at the Encore Boston Harbor. (Image: Bangor Daily News)

The Maine incident took place Thursday. An unnamed 24-year-old woman was wounded in an apartment building.

Shooting Victim Hospitalized

The victim was listed in serious condition at a local hospital over the weekend. She was unable to speak to police officers because of her medical condition.

Lewiston police declined to provide details of Sanchez’s possible involvement in the crime to The Sun Journal. He was not described as a suspect in the Maine case as of last week.

Maine police also searched unspecified locations to collect evidence in connection with the incident, The Sun Journal said.

On Thursday night, Massachusetts state troopers were tipped off Sanchez was at the Encore hotel. Massachusetts cops later convinced Sanchez to leave his hotel room. He voluntarily left the room and surrendered to police officers, according to WBTS, a Boston TV station.

Police used surveillance cameras to monitor Sanchez’s hotel room before the negotiations. Sanchez was then arrested.

He is also being held for an arrest warrant issued recently by a Lawrence, Mass. District Court judge. That relates to firearms offenses, WBTS said.

Details on the crimes were not immediately available from police. Sanchez is likely to appear in Massachusetts court in coming days.

Prior Encore-Linked Crime

Last month, in an unrelated incident, a driver led Massachusetts police on a lengthy chase that ended at the Encore Boston Harbor. The suspect allegedly tried to assault several troopers at the casino, and eventually was caught outside the gaming venue. He was zapped with a taser.

The suspect, later identified as Dennis R. Penney, 40, of Dorchester, Mass., fled from his vehicle at the Encore. He apparently never entered the casino building.

By the time Penney arrived at the casino, he had allegedly collided with three state police cars, a Chelsea police car, and multiple cars owned by civilians, state police said. Neither Penney nor the troopers were injured.

WCVB, a local TV station, reported Penney will likely be charged with assault and motor vehicle counts. After troopers found suspected illegal drugs in his SUV, he may also face narcotics charges.

The case against him is still pending in state court.