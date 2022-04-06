Encore Boston Harbor Ending Point for State Police Chase, Multiple Cop Cars Struck — Video

Posted on: April 6, 2022, 11:44h.

Last updated on: April 6, 2022, 01:24h.

A driver led Massachusetts police on a lengthy chase on Tuesday that ended at Encore Boston Harbor. The suspect allegedly tried to assault several troopers at the casino, and eventually was caught outside the Everett, Mass. gaming venue. He was zapped with a taser.

Several Massachusetts troopers apprehend a suspect that led them on a chase. The pursuit ended at the Encore Boston Harbor. (Image: WBZ)

The suspect, later identified as Dennis R. Penney, 40, of Dorchester, Mass., fled from his vehicle at the Encore. He apparently never entered the casino building.

By the time Penney arrived at the casino, he allegedly collided with three state police cars, a Chelsea police car, and multiple cars owned by civilians, state police said. Neither Penney nor troopers were injured, the report said.

“The guy didn’t have a care in the world, could have hurt somebody, killed somebody. I’m thankful for the state police. I’m glad they caught him,” witness Steven Clew told WCVB.

Caught on Tape

The incident began as Penney was standing by an Infiniti QX60 SUV at 7:14 am Tuesday. It was near a highway in Revere, Mass.

Troopers checked to see if the man was in emotional distress, WCVB said. Upon seeing the troopers, Penney entered the SUV. He began driving southbound on Route 1 and allegedly would not pull over.

The responding trooper followed him. A second state police cruiser joined in the pursuit.

New: surveillance video shows one of the moments when an SUV drove into a State Police cruiser this morning in Chelsea as Troopers were approaching the vehicle. Suspect was arrested outside Encore Boston Harbor in Everett @wbz pic.twitter.com/uN4qB8culx — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 5, 2022

As the chase continued, Penney’s SUV allegedly struck a vehicle in Chelsea. Penney then traveled onto a dead-end. Troopers attempted to block the SUV from leaving. But Penney somehow managed to maneuver the SUV in between a police cruiser and a building. The chase continued.

By the time the pursuit ended at the casino, the incident had received a lot of attention on local media. Many passersby viewed some of the chase.

Suspect Transported to Hospital

Given his behavior, troopers transported Penney to nearby Massachusetts General Hospital, reported WBTS, a local TV station. He underwent an evaluation by health professionals, WCVB, another local TV station, said.

At about 1 am today (April 6), Penney was released from the hospital. He was held for the rest of the night at the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Revere. He was scheduled to be arraigned sometime today at Chelsea District Court.

WCVB reported Penney will likely be charged with assault and motor vehicle counts. After troopers found suspected illegal drugs in his SUV, he may face narcotics charges, too, the report adds.