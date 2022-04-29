Encore Boston Harbor Site of Arrest of Hotel Guest for Violent Crime in Maine

Posted on: April 29, 2022, 07:42h.

Last updated on: April 29, 2022, 08:56h.

Massachusetts state troopers were able to encourage a suspected fugitive to leave his hotel room at the Encore Boston Harbor early today (April 29) without any violence. He is wanted by Maine police for what authorities describe as a violent incident.

Encore Boston Harbor, pictured above. The casino’s hotel was the site of an arrest of a guest. He is wanted by Maine authorities in connection with a violent incident. (Image: The New York Times)

Hours before on Thursday night, Maine state police notified Massachusetts authorities that they had learned the suspect, Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, Mass., was believed to be staying at the Everett casino hotel.

Police then began to watch Sanchez’s hotel room and used surveillance cameras to monitor him. They soon started to negotiate with Sanchez.

By 6:45 am today, they were able to get him to voluntarily leave the room and surrender to police officers, according to WBTS, a Boston TV station.

Sanchez was arrested. He is wanted for questioning in connection with the unspecified crime in Maine, the report said. He is also being held for an arrest warrant issued recently by a Lawrence, Mass. District Court judge. That relates to firearms offenses, WBTS said.

Details on the crimes were not immediately available from police. Sanchez is likely to appear in Massachusetts court in coming days.

Prior Encore-Linked Crimes

Earlier this month, in an unrelated incident, a driver led Massachusetts police on a lengthy chase that ended at the Encore Boston Harbor. The suspect allegedly tried to assault several troopers at the casino, and eventually was caught outside the gaming venue. He was zapped with a taser.

The suspect, later identified as Dennis R. Penney, 40, of Dorchester, Mass., fled from his vehicle at the Encore. He apparently never entered the casino building.

By the time Penney arrived at the casino, he allegedly collided with three state police cars, a Chelsea police car, and multiple cars owned by civilians, state police said. Neither Penney nor the troopers were injured.

WCVB, a local TV station, reported Penney will likely be charged with assault and motor vehicle counts. After troopers found suspected illegal drugs in his SUV, he may face narcotics charges, too, the report adds.

Shooting in Garage

In still another incident, in December a 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at several men in the Encore Boston Harbor casino parking garage. Based on initial crime scene evidence, it appears no one was injured from the multiple rounds of gunfire.

Steven Gonzalez, whose last known address is Peabody, Mass., was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition, the Boston Herald newspaper reported.

The case against him is apparently still pending in state court.