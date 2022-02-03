Dragon Link Jackpot Hits Again, Florida Player Wins $1.3M at Seminole Hollywood

Posted on: February 3, 2022, 12:44h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2022, 10:56h.

Dragon Link progressive slot machines have been loose in recent weeks. And late last month, the popular game made another lucky player a millionaire.

The Dragon Link bounty won on January 28 by a Floridian who was wagering $250 per spin at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Dragon Link, a progressive jackpot, has been rather generous in recent weeks. (Image: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood)

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood revealed today that one of its lucky patrons recently hit a Dragon Link jackpot worth $1,331,540.62. The player, identified only as Kari W. of Sunrise, Fl., won the seven-figure sum on a hefty $250 spin.

Progressive slot machines set aside a tiny amount of each bet for the accumulating jackpot. The pooled jackpot continues to climb until a lucky player (like Kari) strikes it rich.

While some progressives require players to max bet a spin to qualify for the top jackpot, Dragon Link does not. Dragon Links jackpot reset at $1 million.

Dragon Link progressives are manufactured by Aristocrat Gaming, a subsidiary of Australian gaming manufacturing giant Aristocrat Leisure. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns and operates six casinos across the state.

Dragon Slots on Fire

Aristocrat’s Dragon Link slots are pooled from three Seminole-owned casinos in Florida. Along with the tribe’s Hollywood casino, the progressives are featured at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Seminole Coconut Creek Casino.

Kari W.’s Dragon Link fortune is the fourth time in less than 60 days that the progressive jackpot has been hit. But there’s only been three winners because one lady has been extraordinarily lucky.

A woman named Gloria who also opted to refrain from disclosing her last name won two of the Dragon Link jackpots hit over the past two months. After striking it rich with a $1.24 million Dragon Link jackpot on December 22 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, Gloria returned to the same casino just 18 days later.

Against unimaginable odds, Gloria hit the Dragon Link jackpot again. Her January 9 win was worth a little more than $1.04 million.

Record Year for Players

Players have certainly been on a winning streak at Seminole casinos. In 2021, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood celebrated a record-breaking year, awarding more than $1.2 billion in slot machine jackpots.

The Florida casino best known for its 638-room Guitar Hotel, a construction spectacle that is coming to the Las Vegas Strip with the Seminole’s recent acquisition of the Mirage, says the integrated resort and casino paid out more than 420,000 slot jackpots last year. The average hit was worth nearly $3,000.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers 3,000 slot machines, including video poker, video keno, electronic roulette, and electronic craps. Minimum bets range from just 10 cents to as high as $1,000 per spin in the casino’s High Limit Slots room.