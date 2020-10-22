DraftKings Offers Another $50K Free Debate Pool, Biden Maintains Betting Lead

Posted on: October 22, 2020, 10:29h.

Last updated on: October 22, 2020, 10:29h.

DraftKings is once again offering a free-to-play presidential debate pool with $50,000 up for grabs.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump go head-to-head for the final time tonight, and DraftKings is offering up $50,000 to players who have the political foresight to predict numerous outcomes of what’s expected to be a contentious quarrel. (Image: Wikimedia)

Players who enter are tasked with answering nine questions on the debate outcome. Those who successfully predict the answers will share the $50,000 pot.

Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News will ask President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden questions in six topics: Fighting COVID-19, American Families, Race in America, Climate Change, National Security, and Leadership. The event will air live at 9 pm ET from Nashville, Tennessee.

One DraftKings question is, “Which presidential candidate will interrupt the other one first?” Answers are Trump, Biden, and “neither candidate will interrupt the other one,” the latter a seemingly implausible outcome based on their first debate showdown.

Which state will be mentioned first by either candidate?” is another question. The answers are Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, and none of the above.

DraftKings held a similar presidential debate free-to-play prize pool when Trump and Biden first squared off in September. The marketing ploy apparently paid off for the sportsbook operator, as it’s ready for round two.

With legal sports betting expanding across the country, and new sportsbook companies popping up, operators are battling fiercely for market share. To play the DraftKings presidential pool, players must create an account with the platform. If they win, their share of the $50,000 is awarded in DraftKings credit.

Sportsbooks in the US still cannot accept wagers on political outcomes, as no state gaming regulatory agency has approved of such wagering.

Biden Betting Favorite

Biden has stepped off the campaign trail over the past five days, opting to instead prepare for tonight’s debate at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Trump has held numerous rallies during that time in key swing states such as North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

Biden’s absence in recent days hasn’t wooed PredictIt bettors to take new positions in Trump shares. The Democratic challenger holds steady as the frontrunner, his shares of evicting the president from the White House at 65 cents. Trump’s shares of winning on November 3 are at 40 cents.

Overseas, where oddsmakers have long offered lines on US elections, Biden is the betting frontrunner. William Hill has Biden at 8/15 (64.89 percent), and Trump at 6/4 (40 percent).

Trump Final Push

Though Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight gives Trump just a 12 percent chance of winning reelection, there has been some late action on the president.

The majority of the overseas betting money, OddsChecker.com reports, has been on Trump over the past week. As a result, many UK books have shortened their line on the president.

Tonight’s debate is the second and final one-on-one between Trump and Biden. And oddsmakers are having some fun with debate props: