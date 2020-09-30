Joe Biden 2020 Odds Shorten Following Contentious Debate with President Trump

Posted on: September 30, 2020, 12:24h.

Last updated on: September 30, 2020, 01:13h.

The odds of former Vice President Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States are shortening following the first of three planned presidential debates.

Joe Biden exited the first debate stage with the 2020 betting momentum. (Image: CNN)

Prior to the debate showdown between Biden and President Donald Trump, UK bookmakers had the 2020 US presidential race close. William Hill had the 77-year-old Biden at 5/6 (implied odds of 54.5 percent), and Trump at even money.

Oddsmakers believe Biden fared better last night in the interruption-filled back-and-forth. The Democrat’s odds of winning the November 3 election are now at 8/13 — implied odds of 61.9 percent. Meanwhile, Trump’s odds have lengthened. William Hill has adjusted the president’s line to 11/8 (42.1 percent).

Bettors on the PredictIt betting exchange also saw value in Biden in the wake of the debate. His shares of winning the 2020 election have increased in value from 58 cents to 62 cents over the past 24 hours. Trump’s shares have gone south, dropping from 44 cents to 41 cents.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, which organizes all presidential debates, said changes will be made ahead of the second round.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” a statement from the Commission explained.

DraftKings Pool

In an effort to sign up new customers, DraftKings offered a free-to-play $50,000 pool on the debate. Players were asked 10 questions, with the winners recording the highest score splitting the pot.

DraftKings Debate Recap:

When the candidates walk onto the stage, how will they greet each other? A: No touching. Who will be the first to speak? A: Trump Who will say the word “China” first? A: Trump Which of these listed former candidates will be mentioned first? A: Bernie Sanders Who will be mentioned first by either candidate? A: Kamala Harris Will Donald Trump say the exact phrase “Law and Order”? A: Yes Who will be mentioned first by either candidate? A: Barack Obama Who will mention Dr. Anthony Fauci first? A: Trump Will Joe Biden mention his Corvette? A: No How many of his children will Donald Trump mention by name? A: 0.

There were 1,957 players who successfully answered all 10 questions, which resulted in DraftKings awarding them $25.55 each.

SCOTUS Odds

The debate began with a discussion on Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court.

The President argued that he won a four-year term, and the GOP-controlled Senate was put in power by the people. The Senate confirms Supreme Court nominees. The Republicans say that is their reasoning for moving ahead with Barrett’s nomination.

The odds are heavily in favor of Barrett becoming the next SCOTUS justice. On PredictIt, the market asking when will the Senate vote on her confirmation has “Before November 3” the strong front-runner at 84 cents. “November 3 to January 2” is next at 16 cents, and “January 3-9” at three cents.