DraftKings Drops Music Video in Collaboration with Rick Ross, Fat Joe

Posted on: April 12, 2023, 09:57h.

Last updated on: April 12, 2023, 10:03h.

DraftKings was known as a daily fantasy sports (DFS) operator before the gaming firm transitioned into sports betting and iGaming. The Boston-based company can now add music producer to its portfolio after dropping its first track this week in collaboration with three hip-hop legends.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton appears in “The Game,” a new music video from DraftKings. The track features Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and The Lox. (Image: DraftKings)

In conjunction with its larger endeavor to not only offer odds on basketball, but to contribute to all aspects of hoops culture, DraftKings recently produced a hip-hop track with Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and The Lox. The track, titled “The Game,” dropped Wednesday on the sportsbook’s social media channels and major streaming platforms like YouTube.

“The Game” is a clever promotional scheme for DraftKings that additionally acts as a highlight reel for the NBA playoffs, which tipped off Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Lakers’ thrilling overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first play-in game.

The DraftKings music video shows highlights from the 2022-23 NBA regular season, with the lyrics hyping the regular season and forthcoming postseason. DraftKings says track credits for “The Game” include Jadakiss, Set Free Richardson, Buda & Grandz, and Mike Kuz.









Uniting with Sport

Sports betting is legal in more than 30 states less than five years after the US Supreme Court in May 2018 struck down the federal ban on sports gambling that had limited the activity to Nevada. DraftKings quickly pivoted from DFS to sports betting and has since become one of the premier online sportsbook and internet casino operators in the US.

Gaming analysts at Morning Consult said last year that DraftKings and its primary competitor, FanDuel, greatly benefited from being well-recognized sports gaming firms from their DFS days as sports betting expanded legally. The consultancy estimates that the two former DFS companies today control about 65% of the legal sports betting market in the US.

DraftKings doesn’t want to only be known as a sportsbook, but also as a partner of the professional sports leagues. During the NBA regular season, the company produced various original content that sought to spark conversations around the NBA and the league’s associated fashion, art, music, and gaming.

To share our love for ‘The Game,’ DraftKings collaborated with iconic hip-hop artists Rick Ross, Fat Joe, and The Lox to release an NBA Playoffs anthem. ‘The Game’ is a track that taps into hoops culture on and off the court, and what it means to bet on yourself,” said DraftKings Co-Founder and President Matt Kalish.

“This anthem is a product of the legendary Set Free, Jadakiss, and all of the amazing talent behind The Compound — a collaborative NYC space where artists and sports collide — bringing together authentic voices across music, basketball, art, and sports betting,” Kalish added.

Larry O’Brien Odds

With the NBA playoffs officially underway, DraftKings has the Milwaukee Bucks as the betting front-runner to win the championship and the Larry O’Brien Trophy at +265. The Boston Celtics have the next-best odds at +310.

The Phoenix Suns (+425), Golden State Warriors (+950), and Philadelphia 76ers (+950) round out the top five.