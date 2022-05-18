Dotty’s Casino Suspect Apprehended, Murder, Robbery Charges Possible

A man was caught in Southern California recently for the fatal running over of a Dotty’s casino manager in Spring Valley, Nev., Metro police revealed this week. The name of the suspect was not released as of Tuesday, but news reports say he could be charged with murder and robbery.

Police tape blocks off the Spring Valley, Nev. site where a Dotty’s casino manager was run over by an SUV on May 11. A suspect is now in custody. (Image: KVVU)

The incident took place on May 11 outside of a Dotty’s Gaming & Spirits. Dotty’s manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, had run after a man who had stolen a pocketbook from a player inside the gaming venue.

The petite woman followed him to the parking lot. He got into a Mercedes SUV.

When she approached the vehicle’s door, the bandit pulled out a handgun. She backed away from the SUV and stood behind it.

The driver suddenly put the SUV in reverse and struck Gibellina. The SUV fled from the crime scene. The SUV turned out to have been stolen, police added.

Gibellina suffered serious injuries from the impact. She later passed away at University Medical Center.

The victim who had her purse stolen was also injured in the robbery, KVVU, a local TV station, reported. She was transported to University Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries did not appear life-threatening.

It was later revealed the suspect had entered the casino and sat down at a video poker machine. He soon yanked the pocketbook from the woman sitting next to him, KLAS, another local TV station, reported. She also was playing video poker, authorities believe.

Evidence Collected

Metro officers later searched the parking lot and the Dotty’s location for evidence. They also were able to watch surveillance video. The information they gathered led them to track the suspect to California.

If the suspect is charged, he would face extradition back to Nevada to face charges in court.

Police may be attempting to collect evidence to show whether the driver intended to kill the manager with the vehicle, rather than it being an accidental death as he fled the crime scene.

Dotty’s is a chain of gaming venues. There are locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Montana.

The site of the robbery and killing is in a shopping plaza on West Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Spring Valley.

GoFundMe Collection Surpasses Goal

In recent days, customers like Joshua Cruz continue to place flowers and candles in the parking lot outside of the Dotty’s to honor Gibellina’s memory.

“She kind of reminded me of my mom in a lot of ways,” Cruz told KTNV, another local TV station, shortly after placing a bouquet of flowers in the parking lot. “She’s a hero.”

Her husband, Miguel, in an interview with KLAS, remembered her as “a woman who followed the rules and did what was right.”