Las Vegas Dotty’s Proposed Gaming Location Opposed by Many Parents, School Leaders

Several hundred people are opposing the opening of another Dotty’s gaming venue in Las Vegas. Critics do not want potential crime from the gambling operation in the neighborhood in which are several schools. It is especially a concern after a nearby Dotty’s was the site of a murder and robbery last week.

Candil Hall Academy, a private school in Las Vegas, pictured above. The school is one of several in a neighborhood where a Dotty’s casino wants to open. (Image: Candil Hall Academy)

Close to 600 people already signed a petition against the opening of the new gaming venue, KLAS, a local TV station, said.

Nevertheless, on Tuesday the Las Vegas Planning Commission gave the go-ahead for the new Dotty’s site on North Rainbow Boulevard, KLAS added. Commissioners by 4-to-3 vote narrowly overrode a local regulation that requires gaming properties not to be within 1,500 feet of a school or child-care center.

Dotty’s, which are found in several states, wants to open the 3,900-square-foot operation on North Rainbow Boulevard, near Route 95. It would be about 440 feet from at least one school, according to planning commission documents.

The school, Dawn Of Education Preschool, is across the street from the location. Also, close to the proposed venue are Ernest May Elementary School, a public school, and Candil Hall Academy, a private preschool and elementary school.

Opponents Speak Out

The proposed gaming operation is opposed by several school administrators.

We don’t want it here, the community doesn’t want it here, the business owners don’t want it here, the patrons to these businesses don’t want it there, so why are they allowed to break the law?” Stephanie Ryne, who owns Dawn Of Education Preschool, was quoted by KLAS.

Her school provides childcare and other programs to students who range in age from infants to five years old. Other school programs provide offerings for older students during vacation periods.

Students meet in eight classrooms in the 10,000-square-foot school building. Or they gather in a large playground outside of the school.

Dawn of Education also prides itself on providing children with “a safe, loving and nurturing environment,” the school said on its website.

Several parents are also opposed to the gaming venue opening.

School systems now are already unsafe,” Maggie Bray, a parent, was quoted by KLAS. “Why would you ever make a change or make a decision that brings crime to a school?”

Dotty’s owner and founder Craig Estey could not be reached for immediate comment.

Suspect Remains on the Loose

Days ago, a nearby Dotty’s location in Spring Valley, was the site of a robbery and murder.

This weekend, Las Vegas Metro police continue to search for the suspect who on Wednesday robbed a pocketbook from a player at that Dotty’s Gaming & Spirits.

A manager, who was described as petite, went outside to confront the robber. She was run over by a motorist, and later died.

The SUV fled the crime scene. It was described as a stolen, black 2012 Mercedes GL5, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

The manager later was identified as Alicia Gibellina, 60, KSNV said.

In recent days, customers, like Joshua Cruz, continue to place flowers and candles in the parking lot outside of the Dotty’s, to honor her memory.

She kind of reminded me of my mom in a lot of ways,” Cruz told KTNV, another local TV station, shortly after placing a bouquet of flowers in the parking lot. “She’s a hero.”

Last week, her husband, Miguel, in an interview with KLAS remembered her as “a woman who followed the rules and did what was right.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Gibellina’s family to help with expenses. As of Sunday, it had raised $5,460. The goal is $10,000.