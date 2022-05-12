Dotty’s Casino Manager Run Over, Killed After Nevada Violent Robbery

A manager at the Dotty’s Gaming & Spirits location in Spring Valley, Nevada was run over by a motorist on Wednesday night (May 11) and later died. The manager had gone outside to confront a man who had stolen a pocketbook.

LVMPD badge, pictured above. Metro officers are searching for the suspects who ran over a manager at Dotty’s casino in Spring Valley, Nevada. Earlier, a bandit robbed a woman in the gaming venue. (Image: LVMPD)

The woman suffered serious injuries from the impact. She was rushed to University Medical Center, but was declared dead soon after arriving.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s. He had a firearm which he pulled out when the manager chased him.

Police continued to search for him early Thursday, and plan to charge him with open murder and robbery.

The unnamed manager was described as being in her 60s. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Based on initial news reports, at about 6 pm the suspect walked into the gaming venue, located in a shopping plaza on West Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard. He sat down at a video poker machine, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

The man stood up and suddenly yanked a purse away from a woman player sitting next to him. He ran toward the front door and rushed outside.

The manager followed the man as he got into a car in the parking lot. The suspect pulled out a handgun. The manager, seeing the weapon, backed away from the car.

She was standing behind the car when it was placed in reverse and ran over her. The car then sped away from the crime scene.

Second Suspect Possible Driver

It appears the car was being driven by an unidentified second person, according to KVVU, another local TV station. That driver could also be charged in the case.

In addition to the manager, the woman who had her purse stolen was also injured in the robbery, KVVU said. She was transported to University Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries did not appear life-threatening.

Dotty’s is a chain with locations in Nevada, Oregon, and Montana. It is expanding into Illinois. They feature slot machines.

Dotty’s Prior Robbery

In an unrelated incident, the Elko Daily Free Press reported last month that a co-defendant was sentenced in the robbery of the Dotty’s venue in Elko, Nevada.

Tony A. Pressler, 41, must spend at least 12 years in prison after he was found guilty on charges of robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit robbery, the report said.

District Judge Steve L. Dobrescu also ordered that Pressler must pay $15,000 in restitution to Dotty’s casino.

Pressler is the last of four defendants who were sentenced for the March 2, 2018 robbery. Details on the other sentences were not immediately available.