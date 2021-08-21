Deadwood Casinos Partner with BetMGM for Retail and Mobile Sports Betting

Posted on: August 21, 2021, 03:13h.

Last updated on: August 21, 2021, 05:53h.

Two Deadwood casinos have partnered with BetMGM, the iGaming and sports betting subsidiary of MGM Resorts.

An arch welcomes visitors to Historic Main Street Deadwood in South Dakota. The Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort, seen in the background, is bringing BetMGM to town to operate its casino sportsbook, which is expected to open next month. (Image: TripAdvisor)

BetMGM and gaming and hospitality group Liv Hospitality are teaming up for the pending arrival of legal sports betting within Deadwood’s city limits. The two entities say their partnership will result in the MGM betting platform operating inside Liv’s Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort.

Though sports betting is confined to Deadwood, mobile operations will be allowed in the historic Black Hills Gold Rush town. BetMGM will offer sports betting kiosks and mobile wagering at the two casinos. BetMGM is operational in 10 states, plus DC.

Tin Lizzie is the northern-most casino located on Deadwood’s historic Main Street. Cadillac Jack’s is slightly further north of Tin Lizzie along Main Street. They are two of the first gaming venues travelers see when arriving in town along US Route 14. Most visitors driving to Deadwood from Rapid City — South Dakota’s second-most populated city — come via the highway.

Liv Hospitality’s prime resort locations in Deadwood make it an ideal partner for us. Together, we look forward to bringing the BetMGM sports betting experience to South Dakota sports fans,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

Cadillac Jack’s offers 240 slot machines and 22 table games. Tin Lizzie’s casino floor accommodates 220 slots and eight tables. Both properties are already offering BetMGM sports betting promos.

The first 250 people who create a BetMGM account at Tin Lizzie will receive $20 resort credit, and are eligible for an up to $500 matching bonus on their first deposit. Cadillac Jack’s is presenting the first 250 to sign up for sports betting $15 in Cadillac Cash.

September Launch

South Dakota voters last November passed a ballot referendum that amended the state constitution to allow sports betting. The state legislature subsequently passed legislation, and Gov. Kristi Noem’s (D) signed the statute in March.

South Dakota’s authorization of sports betting is limited to within Deadwood’s city limits. Native American casinos operated on sovereign land by tribes that have active Class III gaming compacts can also incorporate sportsbooks.

As dictated by the state’s sports betting bill — House Bill 44 — the South Dakota Commission on Gaming formed regulations to govern the expanded gambling last month. The state’s Legislative Interim Rules Review Committee unanimously approved the regulations during its August 2 meeting.

With the rules set, the Gaming Commission is expected to issue sports betting licenses during its September 8 meeting to applicants that were deemed qualified.

NFL, Sports Betting Kickoff

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming began fielding sports betting applications on July 1.

While the agency hasn’t confirmed which sportsbooks have applied for licenses, the odds are strong that the list includes the industry’s major players. Along with BetMGM, which made its application public by way of the Liv Hospitality partnership announcement, it’s likely that DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars are in the pool.

If the Gaming Commission issues sportsbook rights at its September 8 meeting, operators will be free to commence betting as early as September 9. That’s the same day the 2021-22 NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys playing at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.