Atlantic City Cops: Ex-NFL Star Frank Gore Dragged Naked Woman by Hair Through Casino Hotel

Posted on: August 11, 2022, 02:18h.

Last updated on: August 11, 2022, 08:10h.

Former NFL running back Frank Gore is accused of grabbing a woman by the hair and “violently dragging her nude person,” according to court documents cited by TMZ. The alleged incident happened on the morning of July 31 in in a 59th floor hallway at the Tropicana Atlantic City resort and casino.

Retired running back Frank Gore is the NFL’s No. 3 rusher of all time. He has been charged by police with simple assault following an alleged incident in Atlantic City. (Image: ninernoise.com)

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responding to a domestic violence dispute at 8:11 a.m. found a 28-year-old woman speaking with hotel security. The Miami, Fla. resident “did not exhibit signs of injury,” and no complaint was filed at the time.

A police investigation that followed produced a charge of simple assault against Gore a few days later. The charge means a suspect’s bodily injury was caused or threatened. Gore, 39, was issued a police summons to answer the charge in October.

Gore has apparently been tweeting as usual since the alleged assault, with no reference to it. In fact, at 5:39 p.m. the same day, his account retweeted an NFL announcement that wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s contract with the San Francisco 49ers was extended for three years in a deal worth $73.5 million.

Gore’s Twitter account added: “That boy @19problemz got paid!!! Extremely well deserved. Let’s do this!! #ForeverGrateful #FTTB”

Gore’s Football Career

Gore was the NFL’s No. 3 rusher with 16,000 yards, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore recorded 11,073 of those rushing yards during 10 seasons with the 49ers. He later played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. In June, however, he signed a one-day contract with the 49ers so he could retire as a team member.

After 16 years in the NFL, Gore changed lanes into a boxing career. Last December, he lost an exhibition match by a split decision to former NBA star Deron Williams. However, in his professional debut, Gore knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Yaya Olorunsola on May 14.

Most NFL players have maintained Twitter silence regarding the news. However, Gore’s 2011 49ers teammate, Braylon Edwards, tweeted his support on Thursday.

“‘Allegedly’ no mistakes ever, family man, just retired with the team he started with a month ago and now he does this? So no video? Just her word and no witnesses? Ok,” Edwards wrote.

NFL Retirees Run Into Trouble

Gore joins two other retired NFL stars recently funning afoul of the law. On Tuesday, retired Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence. And two weeks ago, retired Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested for allegedly possessing a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license in Miami, Fla.