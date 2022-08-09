Ex-NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Busted in Vegas for DUI

Posted on: August 9, 2022, 04:07h.

Last updated on: August 9, 2022, 05:04h.

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. Las Vegas police claim he was driving under the influence.

Marshawn Lynch smiles on the field during a 2018 game. The NFL superstar was recently arrested for a DUI in Las Vegas. (Image: The Seattle Times)

Lynch, 36, faces four charges, including DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to stay in his lane and failure to surrender proof of security. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in custody pending $3,381 bail.

The former running back was pulled over at 7:30 a.m. PST for erratic driving, according to TMZ Sports. Police said his car bumped into street curbs near Fairfield and West Utah avenues, not far from the Strat hotel-casino.

Lynch reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer. But TMZ reported that blood was drawn to determine blood alcohol content.

Zone Blitzed

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch appears in a mug shot released by Las Vegas police. Lynch was arrested on suspicion of DUI near the Strat hotel-casino on Tuesday morning. (Image: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Once police established impairment, Lynch was arrested and taken to the City of Las Vegas Detention Center. The mugshot released by police appears to show Lynch struggling to keep his eyes open.

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest,” police tweeted.

Lynch was also arrested for DUI in July 2012 while playing for the Seahawks in Seattle. That charge was later reduced to reckless driving on a plea deal.

In 2008, Lynch had his driver’s license revoked for failing to stop after striking a woman with his car in Buffalo, New York. Lynch, who was leaving Buffalo’s bar district around 3:30 a.m., claimed he thought the woman was dancing in the street and didn’t know he hit her.

Seattle Superstar

Lynch was the Buffalo Bills’ first-round draft pick in 2007 out of California. He played 12 NFL seasons with the Seahawks, Bills, and Oakland Raiders. During his career, he amassed 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns.

Lynch is most well-known for his career with the Seattle Seahawks. He played for the Seahawks from 2010-2015. He made five Pro Bowls and helped the team win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season. Fans often would throw Skittles on the field after Lynch would score a touchdown, an ode to the player’s favorite candy.

After several injuries, Lynch first announced his retirement in Feb. 2016. However, after the announcement, he worked out a trade from the Seahawks to the Oakland Raiders, his hometown. He stayed with the Raiders for two seasons before retiring again. However, he signed with the Seahawks again in Dec. 2019 and played in one regular-season game and two playoff games.

Nicknamed “Beast Mode,” Lynch opened an apparel store with the same name in 2021 at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place on the Las Vegas Strip. He also co-owns two teams in two minor-league indoor football leagues: the Beasts of Fan Controlled Football and the Indoor Football League’s Bay Area Panthers.

Lynch’s most recent arrest comes just one day after the Seahawks announced they had hired him as a correspondent to produce “creative content for a variety of projects.”