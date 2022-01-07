Las Vegas Lands 2025 College Football Playoff Title Game

The College Football Playoff (CFP) national championship game is reportedly heading to Las Vegas in January 2025.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The venue will host the 2025 CFP title game. (Image: KTNV.com)

An official announcement won’t occur until CFP officials render a decision on whether or not to expand the current four-team field, but unidentified sources tell The Action Network Las Vegas and Miami are inline to get the national championship games in January 2025 and 2026.

Assuming the rumor is accurate, the CFP title game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. That means that in the span of 11 months, the glitzy venue will host the Super Bowl and college football’s biggest game. Allegiant is the confirmed host of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024.

The chatter about Las Vegas winning hosting rights to the national championship game emerges a day after speculation emerged that the NFL is evaluating backup plans for the upcoming Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, California officials extended the state’s coronavirus mask mandate to Feb. 15 — two days after the Super Bowl. That stoked rumors the NFL might look to move the game to another venue.

While it’s not clear if that’s the reason or not, consensus is building that if the league pulls the game from Los Angeles, AT&T Stadium in Dallas and Allegiant are among the frontrunners to get it.

Big Games, Big Economic Benefits

It’s estimated the 2024 Super Bowl will drive $500 million in economic benefits in the Las Vegas Valley.

While the CFP title game is likely to provide a smaller shot in Sin City’s economic arm, it will be a welcomed one nonetheless and one that’s also likely to be in the nine-figure range. It’s also essential to the economics of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

AEG, the company operating the stadium, is hoping to host 46 events there per year, and just 16 or 17 of those affairs will be Raiders and UNLV football tilts. That means its essential the venue lures events such as the Super Bowl and neutral-site college football games. Allegiant is proving adept at the latter as it’s the current host for the Pac-12 championship game and the newly enhanced Las Vegas Bowl.

It’s believed that in the coming years, Allegiant will host some prime early season non-conference college football tilts and that the venue is a credible contender to eventually host the Final Four.

More Sports Credibility for Vegas

Las Vegas the casino center of the US and it’s often referred to as the “sports and entertainment capitol of the world.”

In sports terms, that’s not a stretch and the statement gets more support with each marquee event the city hosts. While events like the Super Bowl and the CFP title game are one-offs, they bring tourists to Las Vegas for multiple days and those visitors pour hundreds of millions of dollars into food and beverage, lodging and, of course, gambling.

The Las Vegas local sports scene is also gaining increasing momentum. The city is home to NFL and NHL franchises and is believed to be in pole position to land Major League Baseball’s (MLB) Oakland A’s should that team leave California.